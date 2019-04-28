NFL Draft Grades 2019: 5 Teams Who Botched Their Selections

The 2019 NFL Draft is now officially in the books and a large number of undrafted free agents were signed. While grading specific picks and players is a tall task at this point considering no one has played a single down in the NFL yet, there are other avenues available to evaluate selections.

One of which is to breakdown which teams made bad calls on a few of their specific picks. Whether it was due to the fact they could have selected the player later and traded back or simply because someone was selected over another option – plenty of questionable decisions were made.

We’re going to look at the five worst decisions of the draft, starting with the first round.

Raiders Select Clelin Ferrell at No. 4

To be clear, Clelin Ferrell is an incredibly talented player. There’s no question he deserved to be a first-round pick, but the Oakland Raiders, who made a plethora of trades in this draft, should have moved back in round one.

Jon Gruden has shown that he’s more than willing to move around while wheeling and dealing during the draft but opted not to do so here. Obviously, the Raiders simply loved the former Clemson Tigers pass-rusher, but the No. 4 pick is incredibly valuable. This especially stands true with names like Devin White, Josh Allen and all but one quarterback still on the board.

The Raiders hit a home run with the Josh Jacobs selection later in the round, regardless of what those who say a first-round pick shouldn’t be used on a running back think. But they should have moved back, added more picks and then selected Ferrell a bit later in the first.

Giants Pick Daniel Jones at No. 6

Maybe the (bulk of) draft analysts are wrong about Duke quarterback Daniel Jones. While he looks like a fine prospect, over three years the signal-caller threw for just 8,201 yards, 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He also completed 59.9 percent of his passes over the 36-game span.

Jones over Dwayne Haskins was the big talking point, but it’s unknown how either play will turn out. Regardless, the New York Giants waited this long to use a high selection on a quarterback and wound up with a player who has question marks around him in Jones. Maybe it pans out fine, but similar to the Raiders, there’s a decent chance New York could have traded back and still landed him also.

Green Bay Packers’ Handling of Round 2

This has nothing at all to do with the player who the Green Bay Packers selected. But when specifically looking at the point Mississippi State center Elgton Jenkins was picked, it raised a few questions. I’m not entirely sure whether the Packers should have taken a wide receiver in the second round, but they should have done so at some point.

After that pick (No. 44 overall), we saw Ole Miss wideout A.J. Brown, Georgia’s Mecole Hardman, Stanford’s JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Ohio State’s Parris Campbell, UMass’ Andy Isabella and D.K. Metcalf all come off the board. Those six wideouts were picked in a span of 14 selections while Green Bay watched strong talent at a major position of need disappear after their selection.

The Packers should have either jumped back into the round or at the very least added a receiver later in the draft.

Chiefs Select RB Darwin Thompson in Round 6

Darwin Thompson may very well prove to be a fine prospect, but I don’t see him making a major impact at the NFL level. The Kansas City Chiefs probably should picked a running back before the final selection of the sixth round, as the release of Kareem Hunt has left question marks at the position moving forward.

Dexter Williams out of Notre Dame, Texas A&M’s Trayveon Williams and Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson were all selected earlier in the sixth round and each possesses decent upside. Even looking at round seven, we saw Ohio State’s Mike Weber and Washington’s Myles Gaskin come off the board.

Jaguars Pass on Chance at Hakeem Butler

The fact that the Jacksonville Jaguars passed on Hakeem Butler isn’t the whole problem here, it’s more of who they chose over him. While Butler went with the first pick in the fourth round, five picks prior to that Jacksonville opted to select safety Quincy Williams out of Murray State. While Williams may be a fine prospect, wideout was widely viewed as a position of need for the Jaguars.

Beyond that, ESPN called Williams a player who has “the tools to develop into a core special teamer.” Obviously, that’s not a bad thing, but having the chance to pick up a player who at least has offensive upside would have made more sense here.

READ NEXT: Kyler Murray’s 40-Yard Dash Time Among Fastest Ever by NFL QB