NFL Draft Odds 2019: Kyler Murray Favorite as No. 1 Pick

Since quarterback Kyler Murray announced his intentions to enter the 2019 NFL Draft, there have been varying opinions on the outlook of his pro football career. However, despite some criticism about his lack of size and leadership skills, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner is a massive -400 favorite (bet $400 to win $100) to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick on the 2019 NFL Draft odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Most of the buzz around Murray has been generated by Kliff Kingsbury, the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, who currently own the top pick. Kingsbury has reportedly said Murray will “dominate” in the NFL and deserves to be selected first overall. If that happens, he would be the second consecutive signal caller from the University of Oklahoma to be picked No. 1 overall, following Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns. Of course the Cardinals drafted UCLA’s Josh Rosen in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft, so it remains to be seen what they do with him.

Until Murray’s announcement, defensive end Nick Bosa was widely expected to go first overall after a brief college career at Ohio State University. The brother of Joey Bosa, Nick totaled 17.5 sacks and 77 tackles in just 29 games for the Buckeyes. He played only three games in 2018 before suffering a core muscle injury that required surgery. Sitting out the rest of the season was the smartest thing for him to do in order to prepare for this year’s draft, and he still could end up going No. 1 overall ahead of Murray.

If you believe Bosa will be the top pick, you can get a nice payout of +225 (bet $100 to win $225) while other defensive players like Quinnen Williams of the University of Alabama and Josh Allen of the University of Kentucky are much longer shots at +1800 and +2000, respectively. One key factor to consider here is that the Cardinals could opt to trade out of the No. 1 spot and still grab Murray if they are really interested. Time will tell, but that seems like it could be a real possibility leading up to the draft on April 25.

