NFL Draft Rules: When Undrafted Free Agents Can Sign & Salary Details

When the NFL draft officially wraps up, it leads to an entirely different type of hectic stretch in the form of undrafted free agent signings. The structure for teams to sign players who were not selected over the seven-round span leads to phone calls being made immediately after the draft officially ends.

While it’s surely disappointing for players to not be selected in the draft, for many, their chance to play in the NFL doesn’t end there. Teams are able to reach out and talk to any player about a potential undrafted free agent contract while putting various types of deals on the table.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe previously called it “the fastest five minutes in football.” He points out that the top free agents can receive up to 10 or 15 offers from teams and have to make the decision quickly.

We’re going to take a look at the structure for signing undrafted free agents, along with the rules and size of contracts which players can receive.

When NFL Undrafted Free Agents Can Sign

The structure of signing undrafted free agents is a bit tough to evaluate, considering teams are able to add as many players as they want. With that said, Volin and the Boston Globe points out that teams will all have the same limit on the amount of money they can spend for signing bonuses – in 2018, that number was set at $98,340.

Players are able to sign immediately after the draft wraps up, which is what makes things so hectic. Often times, a large number of offers will be put on the table for players by one team, and the expiration on them could potentially come very shortly after. Many undrafted free agents agree to terms with a team quickly after the draft wraps up.

With that said, undrafted free agents can be signed at any point, assuming they are still in search of a new home.

How Much Money Do Undrafted Free Agents Make?

While it was pointed out above that teams have a set amount they can give to undrafted free agents as signing bonuses, offers can be made to players in a number of ways. Specifically, a team can opt to offer a higher guarantee in their base while making the signing bonus slightly smaller.

Over the years we’ve seen undrafted free agents receive offers with guarantees from $5,000 up to $25,000. As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed in 2017, a few players received over $30,000 while KD Cannon was given $45,000 in guaranteed money by the San Francisco 49ers.

#49ers, #Eagles among big spenders in UDFA. Guarantees include $45,000 for KD Cannon. (Note: Not a complete list. May include offsets.) pic.twitter.com/SYVapDO49O — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2017

READ NEXT: Kyler Murray’s 40-Yard Dash Time Among Fastest Ever by NFL QB