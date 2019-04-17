NFL Opening Week Schedule: Dates, Times & Leaks for All 32 Teams

The official NFL schedule is set to be released in just a few hours. In 141 days, the NFL season is confirmed to start, as several sources are reporting that the Chicago Bears will host Green Bay on Thursday, Sep. 5 at 8:20 p.m. EST.

This mirrors how the 2018 season kicked off, as the Bears visited Lambeau Field for the opening game last season (a 24-23 Green Bay victory).

Here’s what we have at the moment for leaked and official matchups for the opening week, as most games will kick off on Sunday, Sep. 8.

NFL Opening Week Official & Leaked Schedule, Date & Times

Thursday, Sept. 5

Packers at Bears, 8:20 p.m. ET (Officially announced)

Sunday, Sept. 8

Redskins at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Bills at Jets (Source)

Ravens at Dolphins (Source)

49ers at Buccaneers (Source)

Chiefs at Jaguars (Source)

Titans at Browns (Source)

Bengals at Seahawks (Source)

Rams at Panthers (Source)

Giants at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Source)

Steelers at Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Monday, Sept. 9

Texans at Saints, 7:10 p.m. ET (Source)

Broncos at Raiders, 10:20 p.m. ET (Source)

The immediate takeaways are that several divisional rivals will battle right off the bat. That includes Philadelphia vs. Washington, Chicago vs. Green Bay, Buffalo vs. New York, Dallas vs. New York and Denver vs. Oakland.

The missing teams at the moment are the Lions, Vikings, Cardinals, Colts, Chargers and Bengals.

This schedule will be updated as more and more games become official at 8 p.m. EST.