NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: First Round Match-ups, Schedule, TV Channel and Odds

The 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are set, with games between the 16 teams that earned postseason berths slated to commence on Wednesday, April 10. The field includes the best squads the NHL has developed over the course of the 2018-19, promising fans an exciting month of hockey.

PLayoff Match-ups and Seeding

In the NHL, there are four divisions, two in each conference. The top three teams with the most points (a regulation or overtime win is two points, an overtime loss is one point) at the end of the regular season in each division qualify for the playoffs. Additionally, the top two teams in points in each conference that didn’t finish in the top three of their respective divisions qualify as wild card teams.

The top teams in each conference’s divisions play the wild card teams in their respective conferences in the first round, with the top division winner in points playing the second wild card. The second and third teams in each division play each other in the first round. All NHL playoff series are a best-of-seven, follow a 2-2-1-1-1 format and home ice belongs to the higher-seeded team.

Eastern Conference

1. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. WC2 Columbus Blue Jackets

2. Boston Bruins vs. 3. Toronto Maple Leafs

1. Washington Capitals vs. WC1 Carolina Hurricanes

2. New York Islanders vs. 3. Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference

1. Nashville Predators vs. WC2 Dallas Stars

2. Winnipeg Jets vs. 3. St. Louis Blues

1. Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Colorado Avalanche

2. San Jose Sharks vs. 3. Vegas Golden Knights

Series Schedules and TV Channels

Through the first round, most NHL playoff games will be broadcast on either CNBC, NBC, NBC Sports Network, the NHL Network or USA. CNBC, NBC and NBC Sports Network content can be streamed on the NBC Sports app for those who have a cable/satellite television provider. For those without a cable or satellite television subscription, the quintet of broadcasters who will show playoff hockey can be viewed live on various streaming services like Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

The game schedule, with all times Eastern, for the first round is as follows:

Wednesday, April 10

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., USA

Pittsburgh at New York, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m., NHL Network

Dallas at Nashville, 9:30 p.m., USA

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Thursday, April 11

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m., USA

Colorado at Calgary, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Friday, April 12

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., CNBC

Pittsburgh at New York, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m., CNBC

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Saturday, April 13

Carolina at Washington, 3 p.m., NBC

Dallas at Nashville, 6 p.m., CNBC

Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m., NBC

Colorado at Calgary, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Sunday, April 14

New York at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m., NBC

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m., CNBC

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m., NBC Sports

Monday, April 15

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m., CNBC

Nashville at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m., CNBC

Tuesday, April 16

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m., CNBC

New York at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m., CNBC

San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports

Wednesday, April 17

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m., USA

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Thursday, April 18

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m., NBC streaming only

Pittsburgh at New York (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

St. Louis at Winnipeg (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Vegas at San Jose (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Friday, April 19

Colorado at Calgary (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Columbus at Tampa Bay (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Toronto at Boston (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Saturday, April 20

Carolina at Washington (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Dallas at Nashville (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

New York at Pittsburgh (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Winnipeg at St. Louis (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Sunday, April 21

Boston at Toronto (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Calgary at Colorado (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

San Jose at Vegas (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Tampa Bay at Columbus (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Monday, April 22

Nashville at Dallas (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Pittsburgh at New York (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

St. Louis at Winnipeg (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Washington at Carolina (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Tuesday, April 23

Colorado at Calgary (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Columbus at Tampa Bay (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Toronto at Boston (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Vegas at San Jose (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Wednesday, April 24

Carolina at Washington (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Dallas at Nashville (if necessary), channel and time to be determined

Stanley Cup Playoffs Betting Odds

After winning a record-tying 62 games in regulation or overtime during the regular season, the Lightning enter the postseason as a massive favorite to win the cup. William Hill has Tampa Bay at +240 and BetOnline has the Lightning at +200. The rest of the William Hill odds to win the Stanley Cup open the postseason at:

San Jose +750

Vegas +800

St. Louis +900

Boston 10/1

Calgary 10/1

Washington 11/1

Nashville 13/1

Pittsburgh 15/1

Winnipeg 16/1

Maple Leafs 20/1

Columbus 30/1

Dallas 30/1

Colorado 30/1

New York 30/1

Columbus is an interesting play, as goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is among the hottest in the league and the last team to win 62 regular season games, the 1995-96 Red Wings, didn’t win the Stanley Cup that year. The most tempting action will be on Toronto, whose team is very skilled but is facing the recent history of being owned by Boston in the postseason in these odds.

16 teams have accomplished their goals of reaching the playoffs. Only one will achieve its ultimate goal of claiming the Stanley Cup. These eight playoff series will begin to determine which team that will be.