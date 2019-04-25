Nick Bosa’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nick Bosa is joining his brother Joey Bosa in the NFL. Nick’s parents, John and Cheryl Bosa, have been there from the start. Nick will be the third member of the Bosa family to be a first-round NFL draft pick. Nick’s dad, John, was a first-round pick for the Dolphins in 1987. No one knows a person better than a mother, and Cheryl noted that there are a lot of differences between the two brothers.

“But if you know them well, then you know that they’re really different,” Cheryl told ESPN. “Joey’s definitely more cerebral. Joey’s just quieter, in his head like that. Nick is a little more social. Nick’s a little more outgoing, and Nick adapts to situations probably a little bit better.”

John and Cheryl now get the honor of watching both their sons sack opposing quarterbacks in the NFL.

Learn more about the Bosa family.

1. Nick’s Brother, Joey, Plays For the Chargers

The Bosa family is no stranger to the NFL draft. Nick’s brother, Joey, was the No. 3 pick in the 2016 draft by the Chargers. Joey missed half of last season with an injury, but has become a top pass rusher in the NFL. Joey has had double-digit sacks in two of his three seasons and 28.5 over his career.

Both brothers played at Ohio State under Urban Meyer. Joey noted to Sports Illustrated that his brother is someone he can be his “true self around.”

“[Nick] is one of very few people I can be my true self around,” Joey told Sports Illustrated. “Maybe the only person. I feel like he’s just another piece of me.”

2. Nick’s Dad, John, Played 3 NFL Seasons for the Dolphins

The Bosa brothers followed in their dad’s footsteps. John played three seasons in the NFL as a pass rusher for the Dolphins and was a first round pick in 1987. Despite the results, John initially did not want his sons to play football.

“I tried to keep them away from football as long as I could,” John noted to Sports Illustrated.

When John and Cheryl allowed Joey to play at age eight, Nick threw a fit until their parents also granted him permission to play. The decision paid off as Joey and Nick are both NFL defensive linemen.

3. Cheryl Created Controversy After Making a Facebook Post That the Family Should Have “Pulled an Eli Manning” When Joey Was Drafted by the Chargers

Things were tense when Joey was negotiating his rookie contract with the Chargers in 2016. Cheryl created a bit of controversy after a Facebook post surfaced where she implied the family should have demanded Joey play elsewhere.

“It bums me out for (Joey) so much. I wish we pulled an Eli Manning on draft day,” Cheryl’s Facebook post noted, per NFL.com.

As for Joey, he handled the situation with class and used humor to deflect the tension. Things eventually worked out as Joey signed a four-year, $25,873,685 contract with the Chargers.

“What do you expect a mom to do, she loves me,” Joey told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Leave it to mom to mess up on Facebook.”

4. The Bosa Family Views Joey as More Competitive Than Nick

Nick and Joey’s parents admit the brothers are different. Joey is said to be the more competitive one, while Nick’s interest go beyond football. ESPN detailed the main differences between the Bosa brothers.

I asked Nick the same question reporters always ask Cheryl: How are the brothers different? Joey is more competitive, Nick reluctantly admits, and has interests outside of football. (He’ll make his acting debut with a small role in the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO this spring.) Nick loves football more, he says-“I was full-on into it from the time I was 7. Joey, not as much.” He’s also more politically minded. Last year he seemed to delight in posting political takes, including his support for President Trump, on Twitter and needling dissenters.

5. Joey Called Nick “Laser-Focused” Heading Into the NFL Draft

The NFL is getting a “laser-focused” version of Nick, per his brother. Heading into the NFL draft, Joey described Nick’s outlook to ESPN.

“He’s so laser-focused right now, it’s unbelievable,” Joey explained to ESPN. “He understands the opportunity in front of him. He just needs to put all he has into this moment right now, which is what he’s doing, and it’s going to pay off for him.”

Nick was able to watch his brother play college football at Ohio State and now in the NFL with the Chargers. Nick noted what he has observed from his brother.

“He’s just relentless,” Nick described Joey to ESPN. “He’s genuinely angry if he’s not what he wants to be. And it’s not about stats for him. Most people, even if they had a terrible game and two garbage sacks, they would probably be happy. Joey would be pissed off if he was getting blocked all game.”