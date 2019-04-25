Nick Bosa Girlfriend: Is He Still Dating Madison Gesiotto?

Nick Bosa is set for a big day tomorrow at the NFL Draft. Sites like SB Nation and USA Today are calling him the No. 1 prospect out of the entire class, while NBC Sports is saying he’ll be going No. 2 overall to San Francisco.

Tomorrow is very likely the first step for the former Ohio State defensive end’s path to a large paycheck. It still may not be the best day he’s had in the last year.

In early December, he responded to a tweet by fellow Buckeye Madison Gesiotto, the Miss Ohio winner in 2014. She was asking for a date to the White House Christmas Party, so he tweeted back “Pretty Easy Decision.” She said she’d take him if he got 10,000 retweets. He succeeded.

Kids, always shoot your shot: Nick Bosa scores a date with Miss Ohio to the White House holiday party through Twitter. https://t.co/hcBPV0gSFG pic.twitter.com/P0JcO911k2 — Kmarko (@Kmarkobarstool) December 6, 2018

Neither Bosa nor Gesiotto have commented about a relationship since the initial back-and-forth on Twitter. This probably means it was a one or two date interaction. If she shows up with Bosa in Nashville for the Draft, that will be another thing entirely.

Gesiotto is probably best known for her political commentary. A graduate of the Moritz College of Law at Ohio State, her LinkedIn profile lists columnist stints at The Hill and the Washington Times. She also worked on the Trump Campaign in 2016 and currently serves on his Advisory Board for 2020. She is frequently featured as a conservative voice on various networks, including FOX, CNN and MSNBC.

In the wake of the President’s controversial comments on grabbing women “by the pussy” during the 2016 campaign, Gesiotto voiced a vociferous defense of his character in a Washington Times column:

I believe that Mr. Trump has the courage, integrity and respect that we have been missing in the oval office. I hope you will consider Mr. Trump’s policies and plans along with my personal testament to his character. Avoid listening to the rhetoric used against him for ratings. Join me in voting for Mr. Trump. It is time to Make America Great Again!

At the very least, Bosa and Gesiotto share political opinions. Bosa has scrubbed his social media accounts of Pro-Trump sentiment in preparation for the NFL Draft recently. Michael Shapiro of SI.com describes his Twitter account before he took on a more “bland persona.”

He called Colin Kaepernick a “clown” in 2016, and quote tweeted a picture of Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan with the caption, “Goats.” Bosa’s “online behavior grew increasingly bland,” in recent months, per Van Valkenburg, cultivating a more branded Twitter persona prior to the draft.

Since then, he’s decided to focus on football and keep his opinions to himself.

“I’m just getting ready for the draft,” Bosa said to NBC Sports. “I’m not really worried about Twitter any more. I think the people who know me, know who I am. And I’m going to keep my opinions to myself from now on.”

It’s possible Gesiotto and Bosa were able to hit it off based on each other’s political ideologies. However, with Bosa likely going to the West either with the Cardinals (No. 1 pick) or the 49ers (No. 2 pick), he’ll be an entire country away. Gesiotto works out of New York City.

It’s likely no longer a thing. Just keep on eye out on draft day.