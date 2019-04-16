Nikola Vucevic Nationality, Ethnicity & Background

There are a few things that are certain. One is that Nikola Vucevic is the centerpiece of the Orlando Magic this season, notching over 20 points and 12 rebounds a game to lead in both categories.

The other is that the franchise is in the midst of its best season since 2012, clinching a No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs after a 42-40 record and a 1st place finish in the division.

One thing is not entirely clear about Vucevic, though: What is his nationality? He’s spent much of his life even before the pros in America, as well as time in Montenegro, Switzerland and Belgium.

Let’s take a look at his background to find the full answer.

Nikola Vucevic Nationality & Ethnicity

First, Vucevic was born on Oct. 24, 1990 in Morges, Switzerland. This doesn’t necessarily make him of Swiss ethnicity, since the reason he was there in the first place was because his father Borislav played European League basketball.

As Nikola confirmed on Twitter in a playful back-and-forth with Mario Hezonja, he also lived in Belgium for 11 years. The post came after Vucevic said he was rooting for both Serbia and Belgium in the 2018 World Cup last summer.

I also lived in Belgium for 11 years — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) May 29, 2018

In addition, as Pedro Moura of ESPN writes, the family didn’t move back to their home country of Montenegro until the land was “strife-free” after the late 1990s/early 2000s civil conflict. Both Borislav and Nikola’s mother Ljiljana played for the Yugoslavian national teams.

Basically, this makes Nikola of Slavic descent, though he claims affinity Belgium, as well. You ready for a complication? He wants to be American.

In an article with the Orlando team site, he mentioned that he would one day like to become a U.S. citizen.

“I already have dual citizenship with Montenegrin and Belgium citizenships, so I’d have to make a decision,’’ said Vucevic, who was back at his collegiate stomping grounds on Tuesday as the Magic practiced at USC. “I’ve applied for a Green Card and I think I’ll definitely get that. “(American citizenship) all depends on where I decide to live at the end of my career,’’ he continued. “That’s a long time from now, but it depends on where my wife and I want to live. Hopefully, we’ll have a few kids by then and we’ll decide where we want to go. If I decide to live here, it’s very possible that we take that step (toward American citizenship). It just depends on what the future holds for us.’’

He just had his first son Filip this past December with his wife Nikoleta, who also has spent the last decade in America. She played collegiate volleyball at Queens College in New York at the same time Vucevic played for USC in Los Angeles.

One more recap, then: Nikola is of Slavic descent with dual citizenship in Montenegro and Belgium, while also wanted to become an American citizen so he can stay in the States with his family once he retires.

He’s 8 years into his career, so retirement may come sooner than you think.