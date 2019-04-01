Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell Makes Strong Statement on Nipsey Hussle’s Death

For many fans, supporters, friends and everyone in-between, it was tough to find words after the news of rapper and songwriter Nipsey Hussle’s death. Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedm, died after being shot multiple times in Los Angeles. The news left many athletes specifically who had built friendships and bonds with Hussle in disbelief.

While thoughts and messages were sent out in honor of Hussle, who was 33 years old, one of the most eye-opening comments came from Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell. When asked about Hussle after the game, Harrell made a strong statement on the news, as well as the situation on a larger scale, per Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points.

“Honestly, any type of death should take a toll on anybody. Even with deaths we’ve had in the past with the Trayvon Martins, so it doesn’t have to be just rappers and celebrities. Any type of death and any form of taking a person’s life, in general, is wrong … It’s enough. At the end of the day, it’s just enough.” Harrell stated, via Azarly.

Harrell spoke just prior to that on the subject as well and addressed the need to stop the violence and find a better way to go about things, via Azarly.

“It’s just tough man. It’s a sad day. We’ve really got to come together and just stop promoting this violence. There’s a better way to go, there’s a different way to go than to just be able to take somebody’s life. His fiance, his kids, he’s not going to be there for them, and that’s just tough, that’s just sad for it to happen like that.” Harrell said.

Montrezl Harrell Has Nipsey Hussle Jersey in Locker

In the same interview above, Harrell was asked about the No. 5 ‘Hussle’ jersey hanging in his locker after the game. As Azarly revealed, the Clippers forward said he asked for it to be made, citing the fact that he admired Hussle for “working his tail off” and “doing it his way.” Harrell states that the hard work and doing it the right way is the person he tries to be, and it’s the approach Hussle took throughout his life.

Montrezl Harrell has a Nipsey Hussle jersey hanging in his locker postgame. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/1XHnT711Hf — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 1, 2019

It was a strong statement from Harrell, and he certainly wasn’t the only person who was impacted by Hussle’s death in the locker room. Per Azarly, Clippers teammate Lou Williams was emotional and “couldn’t put together comments for the public on Nipsey” following the game.

