Raiders NFL Draft Picks: When Does Oakland Select in 2nd & 3rd Rounds?

Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders had a busy opening night of the 2019 NFL Draft. Thanks to multiple trades which brought in two first round picks that previously belonged to the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys, Oakland added three new players. Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock received solid reviews for round one, with only a few critics chiming in.

After the opening round which featured the Raiders addressing multiple positions of need, they’ll now look ahead to day two which includes rounds two and three. Although the first night was loaded with action for Raiders fans, there’s a decent chance day two is a bit slower, as the team won’t be on the clock nearly as often.

We’re going to lay out the remainder of the Raiders’ draft picks over the final two days, although they could certainly change with any trades.

Oakland Raiders 2019 NFL Draft Picks: Full List

Note: Full list of NFL draft picks for the Raiders is courtesy of Tankathon.com. It does not include trades during the draft and could result in the outlook changing.

Round 1, Pick 4: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Round 1, Pick 24: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Round 1, Pick 27: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

Round 2: Pick No. 35

Round 4: Pick No. 107

Round 5: Pick No. 107 (via New York Jets)

Round 7: Pick No. 220

Round 7: Pick No. 237 (via Seattle Seahawks)

The Raiders did have three additional picks previously, but they were moved prior to the draft. Their third (No. 66), fifth (No. 141) and sixth rounders (No. 176) were dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As far as how the Raiders wound up with three first-rounders, that was thanks to their own pick, along with the Khalil Mack trade to the Chicago Bears and Amari Cooper deal with the Dallas Cowboys. The trade with Chicago brought the No. 24 pick, along with a sixth-rounder this year and two picks in 2020 – a first and third. Dallas sent the selection which would up as No. 27 to Oakland in exchange for Cooper.

Oakland Raiders NFL Draft Targets & Positions of Need

Heading into day two, the Raiders did a decent job of addressing key areas of need. After Marshawn Lynch’s retirement, they were left incredibly thin at running back and picked up the top-rated prospect in the draft at the position, Alabama’s Josh Jacobs. They also added a pass-rusher in Clelin Ferrell and safety help in Johnathan Abram.

Moving forward, it’s likely that Gruden and Mayock will look to add more help in the secondary, specifically at the cornerback position. There’s some reason to believe they could go that route, or look at wide receivers in the second round. Beyond that, the Raiders could upgrade at tight end after losing Jared Cook in free agency to the New Orleans Saints.

It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Oakland opts to try to add another pick or two by trading back at some point, but time will tell on that front.

