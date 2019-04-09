After an all-time classic finish in the National Championship that saw Virginia take down Texas Tech, the 2019 NCAA Tournament sadly came to a close. In a year ripe with upsets, top overall seed Duke fell in the final four while other top seeds North Carolina (Sweet 16) and Gonzaga (Elite 8) both fell prey to the volatility of March Madness. As a parting gift, thankfully the NCAA graces us with the always fantastic ‘One Shining Moment’ video recapping the best moments from one of the wildest months in sports.

WATCH: ‘One Shining Moment’ From 2019 NCAA Tournament

‘One Shining Moment’ Twitter Reactions

After what felt like forever, CBS finally granted fans their wish and dropped the fan-favorite video set to the sweet sounds of Luther Vandross.

Editor of “One Shining Moment” right now… pic.twitter.com/e4gr1ci5HY — Tyler Bradfield (@_TylerBradfield) April 9, 2019

One Shining Moment is going to be four blissful minutes of fortunate calls for UVA and Kyle Guy foul shots. — Big 12 Refs (@Big12Refs) April 9, 2019

One Shining Moment is just a gif of the refs at a monitor followed by a foul on a three point shot — Hunter Samuels (@HunterSamuels) April 9, 2019

Alright Nantz lets get to One Shining Moment it’s late — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 9, 2019