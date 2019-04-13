Orville Redenbacher jokes were expected when TNT’s Ernie Johnson wore bow ties

A three-time Emmy Award winning broadcaster, Ernie Johnson is the man that navigates pre-game, halftime and postgame coverage of the NBA on TNT.

Alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, Johnson has been been a fixture via the NBA on TNT since 1990.

Aside from being great at his job, his look is pretty disctinct because of one minor detail that is MAJOR: his bow tie.

Million Dollar Question: How did rocking the bow tie begin?

EJ and I discussed it below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: We bump into each other often, I usually have a bow tie on. You have a bowtie on I don’t today you do. Where did the bowtie thing come from?

Ernie Johnson: The bowtie thing came from I guess about five years ago; my wife and I have a Christmas party every year. And I said I’m going to wear a bow tie this year. So, I had one with a reindeer on it or something. And then I was like that was kind of fun wearing that then I went to the store and brought another one. Just a regular one. Then I wore it on the air that following Thursday. And then I haven’t stopped since and I mean in terms of hoops. I’ll wear regular ties for golf and baseball when I do that. But for hoops college and NBA it’s been a bow tie ever since. You know, I’ve gone long enough through life with just a traditional tie and it was fun. So that’s why I did it. Once you withstand that first three or first weeks of ridicule from the social media and hey you look like Orville Redenbacher. Blah Blah Blah. It’s like once you survive that and stick to it people were like hey, I saw you doing something, and you didn’t have a bow on. So, it’s been accepted.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I thought you’d converted to Islam I was going to buy you a bean pie.

Ernie Johnson: Yeah, I heard that as well, heard that from the guys on set. So, I’ve heard them all believe me.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When you look at journalists who are personalities or who are brands now. Do you think that there is an addition to being good and having a skill? There is always that one thing that they need to standout. You saw it with Sager, Stuart Scott and his catch phrases. Do you think that’s needed in today’s society?

Ernie Johnson: I don’t think so. No, I don’t think you have to, and I’ve never thought I don’t have a catch phrase. I didn’t do the bow tie to be the guy who wears bow ties. I just kind of like doing it. No, I don’t I think if you’re thinking along those lines, then you’re making the show about you. That’s the first place you go wrong. If you’re trying to make it all about you, look I’m working with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal. We have a great time doing what we do but the thing that endangers any show is if any one member tries to make it about them. So, no I don’t feel like you got to get out there and have something that gets everyone’s attention or something that says a catch phrase. No, don’t go for that.