Patriots NFL Draft Picks 2019: When Does New England Select on Day 3?

The Patriots had a very eventful day two of the NFL draft as they made four picks and four trades. Loaded with picks at the back end of the draft, the Patriots have a whopping seven picks left heading into the fourth round. The Patriots haven’t necessarily targeted specific positions just yet, more so picking up high ceiling players on both sides of the ball to help build depth.

With so many selections heading into day three, just when exactly do the Patriots pick?

Patriots NFL Draft Picks: When Does New England Select on Day 3?

Round 4, Pick 118 – Hjalte Froholt, OG Arkansas

Round 4, Pick 133

Round 4, Pick 134

Round 7, Pick 239

Round 7, Pick 243

Round 7, Pick 246

Round 7, Pick 252

Patriots NFL Draft Biggest Needs

Despite having made five picks already, the Patriot’s biggest need still lies at tight end, where they need to find a replacement for Rob Gronkowski. There are still a number of good tight ends left on the board and should be for the remainder of the draft. What the 2019 tight end class lacks in sheer star power, it makes up for in depth.

The Patriots could also use a bit more help on the defensive line. Specifically the interior line. While the Patriots have a very solid starting duo in Mike Pennel and Lawrence Guy, they could use a bit of depth behind the two in order to help keep them well rested and ready to go.

Not a major area for concern but as we head into the deeper rounds of the NFL draft, drafting a quarterback may become a possible option. With Brady still likely good for a few more years, the Patriots can afford to draft a project quarterback and give him time to grow and develop under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. While most of the top signal callers are off the board, there are still a number of talented options that still remain. While most come with some kind of blemish, learning from the games greatest quarterback-coach duo should help quite a bit.