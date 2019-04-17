Patriots Schedule 2019: Leaks, Opponents & Predictions

The defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots know who they’ll face in the 2019 NFL season, but the dates and times are the talking points now. After the matchups for each team were revealed at the end of last season, both the home and road opponents for Tom Brady and company are locked in.

While the official 2019 team schedules will be released on Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET, that doesn’t mean there aren’t leaks that come out in the hours prior. We’ll be updating this post with any leaks and additional information that are revealed and will then update the official Patriots schedule once it’s posted.

What we do already know is that the Patriots will be in primetime during Week 1, but it’s not a Thursday Night Football matchup. Instead, they’ll be on Sunday Night Football to start the year. We’ll start with New England’s opponents and then detail any leaks or information on New England’s schedule.

Patriots Schedule 2019: Home Opponents & Predictions

*Note: All opponents for the 2019 season courtesy of FBS Schedules. Predictions may change after the official schedule is revealed.

TEAMS PREDICTIONS Buffalo Bills Win Miami Dolphins Win New York Jets Win Cleveland Browns Loss Pittsburgh Steelers Win Dallas Cowboys Win New York Giants Win Kansas City Chiefs Loss

Predicted home record: 6-2

Patriot Schedule 2019: Away Opponents & Predictions

TEAMS PREDICTIONS Buffalo Bills Win Miami Dolphins Win New York Jets Loss Baltimore Ravens Loss Cincinnati Bengals Win Houston Texans Loss Philadelphia Eagles Win Washington Redskins Win

Predicted road record: 5-3

Predicted final record: 11-5

Patriots 2019 NFL Schedule Leaks

We know the Patriots will open the season at home on Sunday Night Football, and as The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported, that matchup will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Many believed the Week 1 game for New England would be against the Chiefs, while other top options included the Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns. It’s hard to argue with a matchup between Brady and Ben Roethlisberger in primetime to wrap up Sunday’s action.

The schedule below will be updated with any leaks, along with the sources. When the official times and dates are revealed it will reflect that, and the predictions above will be updated as well.

