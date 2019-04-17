Patriots Schedule 2019: Leaks, Opponents & Predictions

Patriots Schedule 2019: Leaks, Opponents & Predictions

New England Patriots 2019 NFL schedule leaks predictions

Getty New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

The defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots know who they’ll face in the 2019 NFL season, but the dates and times are the talking points now. After the matchups for each team were revealed at the end of last season, both the home and road opponents for Tom Brady and company are locked in.

While the official 2019 team schedules will be released on Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET, that doesn’t mean there aren’t leaks that come out in the hours prior. We’ll be updating this post with any leaks and additional information that are revealed and will then update the official Patriots schedule once it’s posted.

What we do already know is that the Patriots will be in primetime during Week 1, but it’s not a Thursday Night Football matchup. Instead, they’ll be on Sunday Night Football to start the year. We’ll start with New England’s opponents and then detail any leaks or information on New England’s schedule.

Patriots Schedule 2019: Home Opponents & Predictions

*Note: All opponents for the 2019 season courtesy of FBS Schedules. Predictions may change after the official schedule is revealed.

TEAMS PREDICTIONS
Buffalo Bills Win
Miami Dolphins Win
New York Jets Win
Cleveland Browns Loss
Pittsburgh Steelers Win
Dallas Cowboys Win
New York Giants Win
Kansas City Chiefs Loss

Predicted home record: 6-2

Patriot Schedule 2019: Away Opponents & Predictions

TEAMS PREDICTIONS
Buffalo Bills Win
Miami Dolphins Win
New York Jets Loss
Baltimore Ravens Loss
Cincinnati Bengals Win
Houston Texans Loss
Philadelphia Eagles Win
Washington Redskins Win

Predicted road record: 5-3
Predicted final record: 11-5

Patriots 2019 NFL Schedule Leaks

We know the Patriots will open the season at home on Sunday Night Football, and as The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported, that matchup will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Many believed the Week 1 game for New England would be against the Chiefs, while other top options included the Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns. It’s hard to argue with a matchup between Brady and Ben Roethlisberger in primetime to wrap up Sunday’s action.

The schedule below will be updated with any leaks, along with the sources. When the official times and dates are revealed it will reflect that, and the predictions above will be updated as well.

  • Published
