Quinnen Williams Mom, Marquischa Henderson Williams, 5 Fast Facts

Star Alabama defensive lineman and possible top overall pick, Quinnen Williams, has had quite a year for himself. Heading into the season as a relative unknown working out at a new position, Williams quickly turned into an elite first-round draft pick and arguably the best defensive player in the country. However, for all the good things coming Williams’ way now, he has more than dealt with his fair share of adversity – losing his mother, Marquischa Henderson Williams, to cancer as a young teenager.

Quinnen Williams is notoriously tight-lipped regarding his family but it is apparent that even to this day, his mother has a profound impact on his day to day life. From how he attacks offensive linemen on the field to his kindness and generosity off it, Marquischa’s spirit lives on strong in Quinnen.

1. Marquischa Henderson Williams Passed Away From Cancer in 2010

Quinnen Williams | A boy who lost his mom, a kid nicknamed Big Baby, a “sneaker head,” a player who calls his sacks & a bench warmer-to-top #NFL pick On the rise of Q, told from his grandma’s living room. “How,” he says, “did I make it to this moment?”https://t.co/5sW0gG83G5 pic.twitter.com/x31WWehN4Y — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 29, 2018

Quinnen Williams’ mother, Marquischa, had multiple bouts with cancer. After beating cancer into remission years earlier, it resurfaced in 2010. Marquischa would hide this from the family until her health took a turn for the worse on July 4th, 2010. Tragically, she would pass away five weeks later.

While Quinnen is notoriously quiet on the subject, friends and family alike have noted that her passing motivated the young Williams and helped mold him into the NFL prospect he is today.

NFL.com – One area coaches did notice a difference, however, was in Quinnen’s determination to improve. He’d always been a dominant player — Dorsey’s offense sometimes couldn’t even run a play in practice because Quinnen could immediately push the center into the quarterback as quick as the snap exchange — but he began coupling his talent with a voracious appetite for lifting weights.

2. Quinnen Williams Still Honors His Mom Before Every Game

Always known as a bit of a “momma’s boy”, Williams still finds a way to honor his mom during each and every game. To this day, almost nine years after Marquischa’s passing, Williams still scribbles her name down on his taped up wrists before each of his games.

More than just writing her name down, the entire Williams family – all three boys are football players – goes wild during October for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Father Charles Sr. never cut corners and let the boys pile up as many pink accessories as they can possibly afford.

NFL.com – In high school, they would wear all sorts of pink during Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), including on the football field. Quincy Sr. would spare no expense for cleats, headbands, wristbands or anything else pink the kids wanted to wear to honor her memory.

3. Quinnen Williams Has Several Tattoos Dedicated To His Mom

An Auburn commit a month ago, but today four-star DT Quinnen Williams commits to Alabama! http://t.co/zNFG2jKY45 pic.twitter.com/QapClzxvMs — BamaHammer (@Bama_Hammer) June 30, 2015

While they mostly remain covered up beneath his pads and jersey, Quinnen Williams has a few tattoos dedicated to his mother. The largest of those tattoos is a huge chest piece featuring pink stars and the breast cancer symbol.

Williams also has a more noticeable piece on his arm that says “I Love You Marquischa” with a pair of prayer hands underneath. With plenty of ink along with her name written on his wristbands as he heads onto the field for each and every game, it is safe to say that Williams goes the extra mile to make sure his mother is with him on the field.

4. Marquischa Henderson Williams Was An Auburn Fan

Quinnen wound up choosing Alabama over his mom’s favorite school, Auburn. After attracting attention from a number of top-ranked football programs. Despite his mother’s preference for Auburn and growing up as an Auburn fan himself, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide proved to be too good of an opportunity to pass up.

“The majority of his passwords still have Auburn in there,” Williams’ father Quincy told Advance Local, laughing. “He just kept it consistent I guess because he remembered the password.”

Williams was actually committed to Auburn for some time back in 2015 before attending an Alabama recruiting camp. Despite only being a three-star recruit at the time, Williams made an impression on the Crimson Tide coaching staff and earned himself an offer from Bama.

5. Marquischa Henderson Williams was A First Grade Teacher

Looking at Quinnen Williams’ strong academic history, it makes sense considering that his mom was a teacher! Despite raising four children, Marquischa worked hard to earn her degree online before moving into the classroom and working as a first-grade teacher. Apparently, Williams comes from a long line of teachers.

“My grandmother, my mom, my aunties, they’re all teachers,” Quinnen told NBC Sports. “They make sure I stay on the right path.”

That path has helped guide Williams to a college scholarship and tens of millions (at the bare minimum) of dollars guaranteed in the NFL. Safe to say that especially considering he is planning to go back and finish his degree, mom would be quite proud.