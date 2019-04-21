RBC Heritage Purse: How Much Prize Money Does Winner Make?

The 2019 RBC Heritage comes with the tough task of being an encore to the Masters this year. Fortunately, it still provided some big names in the field and plenty of interesting storylines. It also offered up a nice first-place payday of $1.242 million to the eventual winner.
Beyond that, golfers had a tough Friday stretch which featured some weather issues and a delay in play. In turn, some players were able to benefit from the bad weather while others had to deal with it and then finish their second rounds following a stoppage in play.
The RBC Heritage is played at Harbour Town Golf Links which is a Pete Dye course and offers plenty of tough obstacles for golfers, even without weather issues. That became apparent when looking at some of the talented names who missed the cut, along with the struggles for some players who were able to make it into the weekend.
We’re going to take a look at a few key names from the field, the cut line and how the purse of $6.9 million pays out players, per Golf.com’s Pat Ralph.
RBC Heritage Field, Cut Line & Headlines
Although the course provides some obstacles off the tee for players, the cut line still wound up at even par after two rounds. A few top names and players with strong course histories here failed to make it through.
This includes the likes of Bryson DeChambeau (+1), Charles Howell (+3) and Russell Knox (+3), along with Jim Furyk, Justin Harding, Charle Schwartzel, Francesco Molinari, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman and Sungjae Im who were all four-over. Si Woo Kim (+5) and Byeong Hun-An (+7) were among the other names who struggled.
Heading into the fourth and final round, Dustin Johnson used three strong days to hold the lead at 10-under. Both he and Ian Poulter were near the top of the leaderboard at the Masters, and have parlayed that into success at the RBC Heritage. Johnson finished tied for second at the Masters at 12-under while Poulter was T12 at eight-under.
Rory Sabbatini and Shane Lowry are also tied for second prior to the fourth round of this week’s event at nine-under while Patrick Cantlay and Emiliano Grillo are among six players tied at eight-under. Matt Kuchar and Sam Burns are three strokes back at seven-under.
RBC Heritage 2019 Purse
*Note: The top 70 players are paid out for this event, all payout information courtesy of Golf.com.
|PLACE
|PRIZE MONEY
|1st
|$1,242,000
|2nd
|$745,200
|3rd
|$469,200
|4th
|$331,200
|5th
|$276,000
|6th
|$248,400
|7th
|$231,150
|8th
|$213,900
|9th
|$200,100
|10th
|$186,300
|11th
|$172,500
|12th
|$158,700
|13th
|$144,900
|14th
|$131,100
|15th
|$124,200
|16th
|$117,300
|17th
|$110,400
|18th
|$103,500
|19th
|$96,600
|20th
|$89,700
|21st
|$82,800
|22nd
|$77,280
|23rd
|$71,760
|24th
|$66,240
|25th
|$60,720
|26th
|$55,200
|27th
|$53,130
|28th
|$51,060
|29th
|$48,990
|30th
|$46,920
|31st
|$44,850
|32nd
|$42,780
|33rd
|$40,710
|34th
|$38,985
|35th
|$37,260
|36th
|$35,535
|37th
|$33,810
|38th
|$32,430
|39th
|$31,050
|40th
|$29,670
|41st
|$28,290
|42nd
|$26,910
|43rd
|$25,530
|44th
|$24,150
|45th
|$22,770
|46th
|$21,390
|47th
|$20,010
|48th
|$18,906
|49th
|$17,940
|50th
|$17,388
|51st
|$16,974
|52nd
|$16,560
|53rd
|$16,284
|54th
|$16,008
|55th
|$15,870
|56th
|$15,732
|57th
|$15,594
|58th
|$15,456
|59th
|$15,318
|60th
|$15,180
|61st
|$15,042
|62nd
|$14,904
|63rd
|$14,766
|64th
|$14,628
|65th
|$14,490
|66th
|$14,352
|67th
|$14,214
|68th
|$14,076
|69th
|$13,938
|70th
|$13,800
