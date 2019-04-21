RBC Heritage Purse: How Much Prize Money Does Winner Make?

The 2019 RBC Heritage comes with the tough task of being an encore to the Masters this year. Fortunately, it still provided some big names in the field and plenty of interesting storylines. It also offered up a nice first-place payday of $1.242 million to the eventual winner.

Beyond that, golfers had a tough Friday stretch which featured some weather issues and a delay in play. In turn, some players were able to benefit from the bad weather while others had to deal with it and then finish their second rounds following a stoppage in play.

The RBC Heritage is played at Harbour Town Golf Links which is a Pete Dye course and offers plenty of tough obstacles for golfers, even without weather issues. That became apparent when looking at some of the talented names who missed the cut, along with the struggles for some players who were able to make it into the weekend.

We’re going to take a look at a few key names from the field, the cut line and how the purse of $6.9 million pays out players, per Golf.com’s Pat Ralph.

RBC Heritage Field, Cut Line & Headlines

Although the course provides some obstacles off the tee for players, the cut line still wound up at even par after two rounds. A few top names and players with strong course histories here failed to make it through.

This includes the likes of Bryson DeChambeau (+1), Charles Howell (+3) and Russell Knox (+3), along with Jim Furyk, Justin Harding, Charle Schwartzel, Francesco Molinari, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman and Sungjae Im who were all four-over. Si Woo Kim (+5) and Byeong Hun-An (+7) were among the other names who struggled.

Heading into the fourth and final round, Dustin Johnson used three strong days to hold the lead at 10-under. Both he and Ian Poulter were near the top of the leaderboard at the Masters, and have parlayed that into success at the RBC Heritage. Johnson finished tied for second at the Masters at 12-under while Poulter was T12 at eight-under.

Rory Sabbatini and Shane Lowry are also tied for second prior to the fourth round of this week’s event at nine-under while Patrick Cantlay and Emiliano Grillo are among six players tied at eight-under. Matt Kuchar and Sam Burns are three strokes back at seven-under.

RBC Heritage 2019 Purse

*Note: The top 70 players are paid out for this event, all payout information courtesy of Golf.com.

PLACE PRIZE MONEY 1st $1,242,000 2nd $745,200 3rd $469,200 4th $331,200 5th $276,000 6th $248,400 7th $231,150 8th $213,900 9th $200,100 10th $186,300 11th $172,500 12th $158,700 13th $144,900 14th $131,100 15th $124,200 16th $117,300 17th $110,400 18th $103,500 19th $96,600 20th $89,700 21st $82,800 22nd $77,280 23rd $71,760 24th $66,240 25th $60,720 26th $55,200 27th $53,130 28th $51,060 29th $48,990 30th $46,920 31st $44,850 32nd $42,780 33rd $40,710 34th $38,985 35th $37,260 36th $35,535 37th $33,810 38th $32,430 39th $31,050 40th $29,670 41st $28,290 42nd $26,910 43rd $25,530 44th $24,150 45th $22,770 46th $21,390 47th $20,010 48th $18,906 49th $17,940 50th $17,388 51st $16,974 52nd $16,560 53rd $16,284 54th $16,008 55th $15,870 56th $15,732 57th $15,594 58th $15,456 59th $15,318 60th $15,180 61st $15,042 62nd $14,904 63rd $14,766 64th $14,628 65th $14,490 66th $14,352 67th $14,214 68th $14,076 69th $13,938 70th $13,800

READ NEXT: Tiger Woods’ Nike Contract: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know