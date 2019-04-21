RBC Heritage Purse: How Much Prize Money Does Winner Make?

RBC Heritage Purse: How Much Prize Money Does Winner Make?

Getty Dustin Johnson at the 2019 RBC Heritage

The 2019 RBC Heritage comes with the tough task of being an encore to the Masters this year. Fortunately, it still provided some big names in the field and plenty of interesting storylines. It also offered up a nice first-place payday of $1.242 million to the eventual winner.

Beyond that, golfers had a tough Friday stretch which featured some weather issues and a delay in play. In turn, some players were able to benefit from the bad weather while others had to deal with it and then finish their second rounds following a stoppage in play.

The RBC Heritage is played at Harbour Town Golf Links which is a Pete Dye course and offers plenty of tough obstacles for golfers, even without weather issues. That became apparent when looking at some of the talented names who missed the cut, along with the struggles for some players who were able to make it into the weekend.

We’re going to take a look at a few key names from the field, the cut line and how the purse of $6.9 million pays out players, per Golf.com’s Pat Ralph.

RBC Heritage Field, Cut Line & Headlines

Although the course provides some obstacles off the tee for players, the cut line still wound up at even par after two rounds. A few top names and players with strong course histories here failed to make it through.

This includes the likes of Bryson DeChambeau (+1), Charles Howell (+3) and Russell Knox (+3), along with Jim Furyk, Justin Harding, Charle Schwartzel, Francesco Molinari, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman and Sungjae Im who were all four-over. Si Woo Kim (+5) and Byeong Hun-An (+7) were among the other names who struggled.

Heading into the fourth and final round, Dustin Johnson used three strong days to hold the lead at 10-under. Both he and Ian Poulter were near the top of the leaderboard at the Masters, and have parlayed that into success at the RBC Heritage. Johnson finished tied for second at the Masters at 12-under while Poulter was T12 at eight-under.

Rory Sabbatini and Shane Lowry are also tied for second prior to the fourth round of this week’s event at nine-under while Patrick Cantlay and Emiliano Grillo are among six players tied at eight-under. Matt Kuchar and Sam Burns are three strokes back at seven-under.

RBC Heritage 2019 Purse

*Note: The top 70 players are paid out for this event, all payout information courtesy of Golf.com.

PLACE PRIZE MONEY
1st $1,242,000
2nd $745,200
3rd $469,200
4th $331,200
5th $276,000
6th $248,400
7th $231,150
8th $213,900
9th $200,100
10th $186,300
11th $172,500
12th $158,700
13th $144,900
14th $131,100
15th $124,200
16th $117,300
17th $110,400
18th $103,500
19th $96,600
20th $89,700
21st $82,800
22nd $77,280
23rd $71,760
24th $66,240
25th $60,720
26th $55,200
27th $53,130
28th $51,060
29th $48,990
30th $46,920
31st $44,850
32nd $42,780
33rd $40,710
34th $38,985
35th $37,260
36th $35,535
37th $33,810
38th $32,430
39th $31,050
40th $29,670
41st $28,290
42nd $26,910
43rd $25,530
44th $24,150
45th $22,770
46th $21,390
47th $20,010
48th $18,906
49th $17,940
50th $17,388
51st $16,974
52nd $16,560
53rd $16,284
54th $16,008
55th $15,870
56th $15,732
57th $15,594
58th $15,456
59th $15,318
60th $15,180
61st $15,042
62nd $14,904
63rd $14,766
64th $14,628
65th $14,490
66th $14,352
67th $14,214
68th $14,076
69th $13,938
70th $13,800

