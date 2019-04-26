Rock Ya-Sin NFL Draft: Latest Mocks, Projections & Best Fits

Heading into the NFL Draft, Rock Ya-Sin out of Temple was one of the top defensive back prospects available on the board. While he didn’t get picked in the first round, there is a good chance he goes off the board early in the second round as a number of teams picking in the top half of the round have a need for help in the secondary.

Let’s take a look at the latest Mock Draft projections for Rock Ya-Sin heading into day two of the NFL Draft.

Rock Ya-Sin Latest NFL Mock Draft Projections

Heading into day two, Sin’s draft stock hasn’t been affected too much. While some big-name players like Jawaan Howard and Greedy Williams have slipped down into the second round, Sin should still be safely expected to go relatively early in the round. ESPN’s latest mock draft has Sin going off the board at 37th overall to the Seattle Seahawks, the fifth overall pick in the second round.

Meanwhile, NFL.com has Sin going slightly later at 39th to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

CBS Sports is much lower on the defensive back as they have him pegged to fall all the way down to the 49th overall pick and the Cleveland Browns.

Rock Ya-Sin, Broncos Among Best Fits

Once an overlooked high school prospect who transferred up to Temple from the FCS level, Rock Ya-Sin has flown up draft boards on the back of a very solid year at Temple and some incredible physical stats. While he doesn’t possess elite speed, he can keep up with most any receiver and has extraordinary strength and leaping ability. While his three-cone drill is a bit slower than most teams would like to see, his game tape speaks for itself and the raw prospect has the potential to be a suffocating defensive back.

While Sin is a strong fit for a number of teams in the NFL Draft, one that stands out is the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have an extremely strong defense but also one that is aging fairly fast. Chris Harris is still in his prime but could use a bit of help in terms of the other defensive backs on the roster. In Denver, Sin wouldn’t be thrust into an immediate every-down role and would instead get to continue improving his game against NFL competition and surrounded by some of the NFL’s best veteran defensive players.

There is a good chance that Sin is off the board by the time the Broncos pick at 41 and with John Elway deadset on landing a quarterback, it remains to be seen what direction the Broncos go in the second round. If quarterback Drew Lock goes off the board before the Broncos have a chance to take him, look for them to possibly make a play for Sin to help offer an injection of youth into their aging defense.