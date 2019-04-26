Despite coming into the NFL Draft with only five total picks, the Seattle Seahawks made a number of trades early on to help recoup draft picks and help restock a thin roster. With big money tied up in Russell Wilson and the defense, having a number of cost controlled draft picks to fill out the roster becomes all that more important.

So just which picks do the Seattle Seahawks own in the 2019 NFL draft?

Seahawks NFL Draft Picks: When Does Seattle Select in 2nd & 3rd Rounds?

Round 2, Pick 47 – Marquise Blair, S Utah

Round 3, Pick 77

Round 3, Pick 92

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Biggest Needs

The Seahawks have a number of needs on both sides of the football. The defensive line needs a big upgrade across the board and the secondary could use some help as well. With the departure of key members of the legion of boom over the years, the Seahawks defense is a far cry from its heyday in 2014-2015.

Especially thin at safety and edge rushers, the Seahawks will likely prioritize those two positions before looking at interior defensive lineman and cornerbacks. The Seahawks started to address their issues on the edge by taking L.J. Collier in the first round but need much more help to be a respectable front seven heading into next season.

On the offensive side of the ball, Russell Wilson needs help staying upright and desperately needs pass catchers. With needs at both the wide receiver position and tight end, expect the Seahawks to attack pass catchers fairly early on and use one or two picks to address those holes on day 2.

After losing Jimmy Graham last year, the Seahawks were unable to find a long term solution at the tight end position. In the draft, they should have the opportunity to pick from a number of talented tight ends that are reasonable options to pick in the second round or later. With some high ceiling prospects at the position available for a decent value, don’t expect the Seahawks to reach here.

Instead, if they reach it would likely be for a receiver. With only Doug Baldwin offering any sort of receiving threat in the NFL, the Seahawks desperately need pass catchers to surround their newly minted 87.6 million dollar man.