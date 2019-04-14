WATCH: Steph Curry Breaks Record for Playoff 3’s vs. Clippers

Steph Curry just broke the record for most 3-pointers in the playoffs. In the middle of the 4th quarter in the Western Conference 1st round opener against the Clippers, he nailed his 386th triple to pass former Seattle Supersonics and Miami Heat guard Ray Allen.

The trey was his 8th of the night, putting the Warriors up by 16 over the visitors. He scored 38 points on 11-of-16 shooting, while also adding 15 rebounds and 7 assists. Kevin Durant chipped in 23 points, while Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were the only other warriors in double figures.

Curry only needed 91 games to beat Allen’s postseason record.

The Warriors dispatched the No. 8 seeded Clippers 121-104 Saturday night in Oracle Arena, utilizing over 40 percent shooting from behind the arc. This is par for the course for Golden State, which averages 38.5 percent on the season (3rd in the league).

Curry led all scorers, notching his 11th 30-point game in the last 3 postseasons. His playoff high is 40, which he has recorded twice (2016 vs. Portland, 2017 vs. San Antonio).

In terms of a full career, Curry still has a ways to go to surpass Allen’s 2,973 threes. Curry would also have to eclipse Reggie Miller’s 2,560. Currently, the Warriors guard sits at 2,491 after Saturday evening (Basketball Reference hasn’t updated with tonight’s stats, so I added).

Could Curry pass Miller this postseason? It’s certainly possible. Assuming the Warriors have at least 15 games left to get to the necessary 16 wins for a title, Curry would have to make 4.6 triples a game to pass Miller.

He’ll likely see more games than that, so that average will go down. Either way, Saturday night was a hell of an accomplishment for the 31-year old.