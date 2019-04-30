Steph Curry’s Mom, Sonya & Dad, Dell, Consulted by Steve Kerr

No one knows a person like their own mother and the same is true even for NBA All-Star Steph Curry. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed he tried to utilize Steph’s mom, Sonya Curry, to get the superstar to stop committing fouls. The Warriors coach revealed this info after Steph nearly fouled out in Game 1 of the Golden State-Houston playoff series.

“When we were in L.A. and he picked up his fourth foul, I asked him — I said ‘Steph, where is your mom?'” Steve noted to ABC 7. “I looked up and I made eye contact with Sonya and said, ‘Tell him not to foul him any more.’ If his mom can’t get through to him, I’m definitely not going to get through to him. Maybe I’ll try Dell this time, try his dad.”

Steve admitted that he may have to reach out to Steph’s dad, Dell Curry, who is a former NBA player if the foul woes continue. As for Steph’s parents, they have a busy playoff schedule thanks to their other son, Seth Curry, making the postseason as well with the Blazers.

Steph & Seth Curry’s Parents Are Pulling Double Duty in the NBA Playoffs

Sonya and Dell have not only been spotted at Oracle Arena in Oakland, but have also been attending Blazers games to support Seth. Thanks to Portland’s series victory over Oklahoma City, the Curry family will continue their crazy playoff schedule at least through the second round. Seth has played a big role in the Blazers success by coming off the bench.

He is averaging 17.7 minutes per game during the playoffs. Seth is also averaging 5.2 points while shooting a blistering 53.8 percent from behind the three-point line.

Sonya Curry Opened Up About Experiencing Racism When She Was Growing Up

When Dell Curry was drafted by Charlotte in the 1988 NBA expansion draft, the team was owned by George Shinn. Sonya Curry recalls Shinn erroneously thinking she was a white woman, and not liking the fact that one of his black players was married to her.https://t.co/l9CUqpebUs pic.twitter.com/VLZkHQATPo — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 19, 2019

During a recent interview with The Undefeated, Sonya opened up about experiencing racism when she was growing up in Radford, Virginia. When Sonya was 11 years old, a Ku Klux Klansman came onto the field at a women’s softball league game where she was keeping score.

“The game was getting ready to start, and then all of the sudden out in the field a guy in white garb from the Ku Klux Klan on a white horse rode across the outfield and lit the cross right when the game was about to start,” Sonya explained to The Undefeated. “I guess it was a fear tactic. It didn’t work because all hell broke loose. My mom was on that team, aunts, cousins. They ambushed, and it was an all-out fistfight between the two teams, all women. [My mom’s team] was holding court, and I was like, ‘I just came here to keep score.’ Then it got broken up. They didn’t finish that game.”