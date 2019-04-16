Stephen Curry’s Tattoos: What Do They Mean?

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has added a few new tattoos over the years, and each of them is unique and comes with an interesting meaning. Curry has opted to keep his tattoo choices fairly straightforward and not overwhelmingly large either, with one visible on his wrist and two others on his biceps.

Curry also added a fourth back in 2017 after the Warriors locked up their second NBA title in three seasons, as Daniel Mano of The Mercury News revealed. Before getting into that one, let’s take a look at the meaning behind Curry’s first three tattoos.

Stephen Curry, Wife Ayesha Have Matching Tattoos

As Gabe Friedman of Jewish Telegraphic Agency details, Curry’s first tattoo is a Hebrew phrase from 1 Corinthians 13:8 and it means “love never fails.” It also explains that Steph’s wife, Ayesha has the same matching tattoo.

While Friedman states that Steph is not Jewish, the reasoning for his tattoo being in Hebrew may have to do with his mother. According to The Jerusalem Post, Curry’s mother Sonya studied Hebrew for four years.

After the tattoo on his wrist, Curry opted to get two additional done on each of his biceps, both of which have interesting meanings.

Stephen Curry’s Two Bicep Tattoos

Curry’s two tattoos on his inner arm are fairly small, but obviously visible at times while he plays. As Empire BBK explains, one of them is a greater than symbol next to a less than symbol (><). The site reports that Curry says the tattoo reminds him to live in the moment and also reveals the Warriors guard and his wife have matching tattoos of this symbol as well.

The greater than less than is a symbol of John 3:30. The verse reads, “He must increase, but I must decrease.” This is a very similar message to Philippians 4:13 which Curry has on his shoes: “I can do all this through him who gives me strength.”

Empire BBK touched on the meaning of Curry’s other tattoo which reads “WOE,” meaning Working On Excellence. It appears this design came after the one he has on his other arm, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Stephen Curry & Family Get Tattoos After Warriors Championship

The latest piece of ink which Curry added came in June of 2017 after the Warriors won the NBA title, as TMZ revealed. According to the website, the Curry family brought in Bay Area tattoo artist Nino Lapid for the session.

Steph’s father, Dell Curry, was also in attendance and got a tattoo of his own, which was the first he’s had done. But as Lapid revealed, Dell apparently also got a second before the night wrapped up.

It’s unknown what Curry’s latest tattoo says, but his wife also got one done at the same time. Beyond that, Steph’s mom Sonya, sister Sydel and brother Seth Curry, who plays for the Portland Trail Blazers currently, were all in attendance as well.

