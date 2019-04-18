NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule 2019: SNF Games, Teams & Dates

Getty The Patriots take on the Steelers in the first Sunday Night Football matchup of the 2019 season.

Sunday Night Football has become the marquee NFL game of each week. The 2019 Sunday Night Football schedule did not disappoint with many intriguing matchups as the NFL celebrates its 100th anniversary. Here are a few facts about the SNF schedule via Sports Media News.

All 18 scheduled NBC SNF games feature at least one 2018 playoff team (Week 17 game TBD) – up from 14 such matchups last year. In addition, nine contests feature both clubs from the 2018 postseason, highlighted by a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Playoff, as Andrew Luck and the Colts again visit Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (Oct. 6).

All 2018 NFL playoff teams are on the NBC SNF schedule, including three games each for the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, NFC champion Los Angeles Rams, AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs, NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys, NFC North champion Chicago Bears, and NFC Wild Card Philadelphia Eagles.

Here is a look at the 2019 SNF schedule.

Sunday Night Football Schedule 2019

DATE MATCHUP TIME(ET)/TV
Sept. 5 Packers at Bears (Thursday) 8:20 p.m. NBC
Sept. 8 Steelers at Patriots 8:20 p.m. NBC
Sept. 15 Eagles at Falcons 8:20 p.m. NBC
Sept. 22 Rams at Browns 8:20 p.m. NBC
Sept. 29 Cowboys at Saints 8:20 p.m. NBC
Oct. 6 Colts at Chiefs 8:20 p.m. NBC
Oct. 13 Steelers at Chargers 8:20 p.m. NBC
Oct. 20 Eagles at Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC
Oct. 27 Packers at Chiefs 8:20 p.m. NBC
Nov. 3 Patriots at Ravens 8:20 p.m. NBC
Nov. 10 Vikings at Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC
Nov. 17 Bears at Rams 8:20 p.m. NBC
Nov. 24 Seahawks at Eagles 8:20 p.m. NBC
Nov. 28 Saints at Falcons (Thanksgiving) 8:20 p.m. NBC
Dec. 1 Patriots at Texans 8:20 p.m. NBC
Dec. 8 Seahawks at Rams 8:20 p.m. NBC
Dec. 15 Vikings at Chargers 8:20 p.m. NBC
Dec. 22 Chiefs at Bears 8:20 p.m. NBC

 

