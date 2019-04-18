NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule 2019: SNF Games, Teams & Dates

Sunday Night Football has become the marquee NFL game of each week. The 2019 Sunday Night Football schedule did not disappoint with many intriguing matchups as the NFL celebrates its 100th anniversary. Here are a few facts about the SNF schedule via Sports Media News.

All 18 scheduled NBC SNF games feature at least one 2018 playoff team (Week 17 game TBD) – up from 14 such matchups last year. In addition, nine contests feature both clubs from the 2018 postseason, highlighted by a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Playoff, as Andrew Luck and the Colts again visit Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (Oct. 6). All 2018 NFL playoff teams are on the NBC SNF schedule, including three games each for the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, NFC champion Los Angeles Rams, AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs, NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys, NFC North champion Chicago Bears, and NFC Wild Card Philadelphia Eagles.

Here is a look at the 2019 SNF schedule.

Sunday Night Football Schedule 2019