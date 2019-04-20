WATCH: Terrence Ross Ends Half with Half-Court Buzzer-Beater vs. Raptors

WATCH: Terrence Ross Ends Half with Half-Court Buzzer-Beater vs. Raptors

Just before halftime in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference 1st Round, Magic guard Terrence Ross drained a half-court buzzer-beater to bring Orlando to a 48-45 deficit against the Toronto Raptors.

He stole the ball on the Raptors final possession before heaving a shot that banked off the backboard and through the hoop.

The reserve guard out of Washington scored 11 points in the 1st half, and is averaging 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He has eclipsed double-digits in each game of this series, which was tied 1-1 entering tonight.

Here’s the video of the shot.

Stay tuned for updates as Orlando looks to win its first NBA Playoff game at home since 2011.

