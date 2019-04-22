After a standout season at Kentucky that saw him shine as the second leading scorer on the loaded Wildcats, Tyler Herro finds himself a possible NBA draft target for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although most likely projected to fall outside the lottery, Herro projects to offer considerable value in the second half of the first round and could be a player that is able to help a title contender immediately.

With the Thunder all but set at the point guard, small forward, and center positions, it only makes sense that they would look to draft either a small forward or power forward to help add depth around their big three. The biggest value Herro possesses at the next level is his deep ball. While he shot just 35% at Kentucky, he shot 93.5% from the free throw line. Shooting percentage from the free throw line is often a much better indicator of three-point ability at the NBA level.

Herro also offers plus athleticism and a very solid frame for the shooting guard position, helping allow him to likely be a “plug and play” type rookie. Although he undoubtedly needs some seasoning – he’s still only 19 – Herro could be a very useful player on a team like the Thunder.

Thunder NBA Draft Targets: Kentucky’s Tyler Herro Among Best Fits

The Thunder need shooters to help space the floor for Russell Westbrook and Paul George to be at their best. With Steven Adams already taking up space down low, the Thunder need a shooting guard and power forward that can be relied on to knock down catch and shoot three-pointers. Herro offers an immediate impact on that front and could help to offer solid defense playing alongside Westbrook and George along the perimeter. Herro was a promising defender at Kentucky and with the proper tutelage, should become a very competent NBA level defender.

Especially considering the Thunder’s glaring salary cap issues, they need to find valuable talent through the draft as they simply cannot afford to go out and sign any big name free agents. Westbrook and George haven’t proven to be a championship level duo, so the chance of landing established veterans going ring hunting is fairly slim as well.

The only drawback of Herro to the Thunder is the fact that he likely will need a year or two in order to become a consistently effective weapon at the next level. That isn’t to say he won’t help immediately but he shouldn’t be expected to step into a starting role and thrive right away. Thankfully the Thunder have Westbrook, George, and Adams all locked up for at least the next three seasons and the ability to offer Herro the chance to grow into the complementary role they desperately need.

Will the Thunder Trade Their Draft Pick?

It is very unlikely that the Thunder wind up trading their draft pick. Given the fact that they already sit well above the cap and that they have their big three all locked up, it is much more likely that they try to build up their depth through the draft. Through the draft, they can potentially load up on young, athletic, and cost controlled options that – if done properly – could slot in very nicely next to their star trio.