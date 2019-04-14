WATCH: Tiger Woods Celebrates Masters Win in Emotional Fashion

It’s been a wild ride through the 2019 Masters for Tiger Woods. But even beyond that aspect of it, many believe the victory at Augusta this weekend marked the official completion of Tiger’s comeback. After dealing with back injuries and multiple surgeries, some thought he’d never return to this caliber of player, but he’s silenced the doubters.

Woods clinched a victory at the Masters after trailing Francesco Molinari by two strokes heading into the final day. After a putt which locked up the win on No. 18, Woods was overwhelmed with emotion and celebrated with anyone and everyone around him.

Here’s a look at the moment, courtesy of The Masters.

After the final putt, the photos and videos of Wood celebrating came from all different directions, and they were incredible to see. From the moments with fans excitedly cheering in the background to a photo with him and his son, Tiger provided us with a little of everything.

Photos & Videos of Tiger Woods Celebrating 2019 Masters Win

Tiger Woods wins his first Major since the 2008 U.S. Open. pic.twitter.com/phs9uG1Ahy — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 14, 2019

"THE RETURN TO GLORY!" Tiger Woods wins the Masters for the 5th time. pic.twitter.com/u3cNdQm6MG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 14, 2019

Tiger Woods and Tiger bettors (14-1) the very moment he won #TheMasterspic.twitter.com/LiM2RXjYdu — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 14, 2019

This is what joy looks like.

Congratulations @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/ghpey0EKYj — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 14, 2019

Tiger Woods’ Final Round at Masters

Woods reeled off two pars and a bird and then proceeded to post back-to-back bogeys to sit at one-over for the day. Following another par on No. 6, Tiger turned the corner and birdied consecutive holes, setting up the need for a big run on the back nine in order to push for the victory.

Woods thrived down the stretch with a great bogey-free run of holes which began on No. 11 through 17 and separated him from the rest of the field. He birdied three of four from Nos. 13-16 to push himself ahead of the pack and then posted a par on No. 17. At that point, he needed just a bogey or better to secure the win on 18 and after laying up the par putt, he finished off the victory right after.

The Masters win was his first at Augusta since 2005 and came against a loaded top of the leaderboard in the final round. He began the day two strokes back of Francesco Molinari, so there was a decent amount of ground to be made up for him to get the victory.

This marked Tiger’s first win at the Masters since 2005, and his first major championship win since 2008 when he took down the U.S. Open. In total, Wood now has 15 major championship victories and has won the Masters an incredible five times over the span of his career. His career victories tally now moves to 108 since turning pro back in 1996, and it’s apparent the 43-year-old has plenty left in the tank as well.

