Tiger Woods Memes: Best Funny Masters Win Images

Tiger Woods’ major drought has ended and the internet has responded with countless Tiger memes. We have compiled a list of some of the funniest memes social media has to offer. Tony Finau was one of the contenders heading into the final day of play. He spoke with The New York Times about what it was like to compete against a legend like Woods.

“He’s playing against guys that he kind of bred,” Finau told The New York Times. “The way he dominated and watching him growing up, it was like he was scared of nobody. So I think a lot of us try to be like him and try to be that way to where nothing on the golf course can scare us and our skills can showcase.”

Here is a look at the funniest Tiger memes from the Masters.

The Security Guard That Almost Took Out Tiger’s Ankle

We almost did not see Woods’ historic run as a security guard slipped into the golfer’s ankle during Round 2. The security guard slipped on the wet grass, but did not cause any damage to Woods leg. Woods ended up with back-to-back birdies after the incident.

Braves Twitter Hijacked Tiger Memes Even Before the Masters

It is a bit of an inside joke, but Atlanta Braves fans have been posting Tiger memes well before his recent run at Augusta. The running joke is that it is better to laugh than cry as Woods’ face says in the photo.

Michael Phelps Made an Appearance

Michael Phelps is enjoying Tiger's final round at the Masters. pic.twitter.com/4VYBuNJA6K — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 14, 2019

Even Michael Phelps made an appearance on Woods best shot of the day. This viral image shows Phelps reacting as Woods talked to the ball in the air.

Francesco Molinari Once Caddied Against Tiger Woods

Hey Twitter just prepping you guys in case you haven't seen, but if Chicco wins the Masters you're gunna see this photo and the upgrade meme. Background: he was caddying for his bro in 2006, who won the US amateur and played with Tiger pic.twitter.com/lpiCxuYYvl — Chase Hausen (@chasethausen) April 14, 2019

Francesco Molinari’s first appearance at Augusta came as a caddie. Molinari caddied for his brother back in 2006, and he happened to be paired with Woods. This photo will undoubtedly be turned into countless memes after Molinari’s struggles on the back nine.

Vintage Tiger Is Back

So many of the top golfers in the world were too young to experience Woods at his peak. Over the last year, young golfers have had a chance to get a glimpse of what Woods is like at his peak.