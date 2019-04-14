Tiger Woods Embraces Son, Charlie, After Masters Win

A moment between a father and a son.#themasters pic.twitter.com/Ft0ta2mD5o — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 14, 2019

Tiger Woods celebrated his fifth Masters win by hugging his son, Charlie and daughter, Sam, at Augusta. After the tournament, Tiger noted that Sam was able to attend the Masters after losing a state soccer tournament. Tiger recently explained that his children seem more focused on soccer than golf.

“No, not really [kids playing golf],” Tiger told Golf.com. “They’re keen into soccer; if they want to play golf, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s fine, too. As long as they have a good time playing sports. I find that a lot of fun now, to be able to physically get out and pass the ball around with them. I get such a big kick out of watching them compete and play. It’s so much fun to see how happy and passionate they are about soccer.”

Charlie has displayed some golf prowess for his age. According to NBC Sports, Charlie finished T-2 at the U.S. Kids Golf South Florida Tour in 2016. As Tiger made his comeback on the golf course, he noted that being a father has added a new dimension to his life. Tiger opened up about fatherhood during a 2018 interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith.

It’s [being a father] changed it [how he spends his time] dramatically. My off-time used to be spent playing golf, thinking about golf, practicing a lot. Even when I was healthier, when I just had my kids I didn’t really do that as much. They are the most important things in my life. I’d do anything and everything I possibly can to help them and guide them and teach them. Golf has taken a backseat to any of that. But more importantly, my health has been the number one thing that had guided me towards where I am at, because I want to be healthy for my kids. I couldn’t play with them anymore. It really sucked to not be able to play soccer with them. Not throw the ball around, lay on the floor and play Legos. I just couldn’t do it, my back was so bad.

Tiger Woods Has Epic Masters Celebrations With Family

Tiger’s embrace with his late father, Earl Woods, is etched in golf fans minds. Tiger hugging his mom, Kultida Woods, and kids after his most recent Masters win is another epic moment in the golfer’s career.

Tiger’s Daughter, Sam, Comes From His Dad, Earl’s Nickname For Him

Tiger’s real name is Eldrick, but most fans know him as Tiger. Tiger’s father had a nickname beyond his Tiger nickname. Earl often referred to his son as Sam because he “looked like a Sam.” Tiger carried on the family tradition by naming his daughter Sam.