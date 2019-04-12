Tiger Woods Tackled by Security: Was the Golfer’s Ankle Injured?

A security guard ran into Tiger Woods’ ankle in the most bizarre moment of the Masters so far. Woods hit a shot near the crowd then was heading towards the green when the security guard appears to slip right into his ankle. Woods is not believed to be injured. The golfer seems to be okay as he still made birdie on the 14th hole as the below video shows.

With a few holes left on the second day, Woods finds himself at T-8 just two strokes back of the leaders. Prior to Round 2, Woods appeared confidence in his ability to contend.

“We still have a long way to go,” Woods said, per PGATour.com. “Tee off late tomorrow and the wind’s supposed to be up, so I have my work cut out for me the rest of the week and so does everyone else.”

Here is another look at the incident.

Apparently Tiger Woods is a new member of the New York Yankees pic.twitter.com/qq1zSrEWW5 — James (@JimmyRandazzo) April 12, 2019

The most likely explanation is the security officer was looking to prevent fans from interfering with the golfer. The incident occurred about an hour after there was a weather delay, so the grass was likely slick. Woods’ play does not look to have been impacted by the collision, and it appears a catastrophe was avoided. In fact, Woods hit back-to-back birdies after the collision occurred.

Woods Called the Masters the Best of Pure Golf

Woods has made no secret about his love affair with Augusta. Prior to the 2019 tournament, Woods called it the best version of “pure golf.”

“You see some of the greatest golf you’ve ever seen here,” Woods noted to Chicago Tribune. “I think that’s one of the reasons…Some of the most respectful people we’ll ever play in front of. And it’s not like most tour events, where if you get a ball in the air, ‘You’re the man.’ We do have our names on the golf bag, so we are able to get the ball in the air.”

A Neck Injury Sidelined Tiger Woods for the Arnold Palmer Invitational Earlier in 2019

Woods has battled his fair share of injuries in recent years. The golfer had to have multiple back surgeries. Woods’ most recent injury involved his neck and forced him to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Woods sent out a lengthy tweet on his injury prior to withdrawing.