WATCH: Tom Brady’s Hilarious Reaction To Celtics NBA Playoff Win

After a gritty 99-91 win over the Indiana Pacers, Patriots quarterback and Boston icon Tom Brady showed his support of the Celtics in a funny Twitter video. While in the gym working, Brady can be seen watching highlights of last night’s game before turning to the camera and offering some words of encouragement to his fellow Boston sports team.

Tom Brady’s Hilarious Reaction To Celtics NBA Playoff Win – Video

Brady would go on to tag Celtics superstar Kyrie Irving in the video. Irving led all scorers on the night with a monster 37 point outing and was the key cog in bringing home a hard-fought victory. Brady has long been an avid supporter of all Boston sports and has been known to even try helping to recruit big name free agents to the Celtics.

Perhaps the best part of the video is the fact that Tom Brady is once again, as always, in the weight room. Brady rarely takes a day off and just barely two months into his offseason is already back to working out in full swing – and has been for some time. The TB12 method clearly has its advantages though, as Brady is coming off his sixth Lombardi Trophy and is still the league’s premier quarterback at age 41.

Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs Outlook

Despite the vote of confidence from Brady, the Celtics face a tough road to the NBA Finals. Should they continue their strong play against a very good Pacers team, they would advance to face the winner of the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons. The Bucks have manhandled the Pistons through the first two games and barring a major come from behind upset, the Celtics will almost certainly be staring down Milwaukee.

If the Celtics can somehow get past Milwaukee, the road won’t get much easier in the Eastern Conference Finals. Although the Raptors and Sixers each dropped a home game to start their respective series, it is unlikely to expect the Magic to keep things up. While the Nets actually pose a decent shot at upsetting the Sixers, it still remains likely that both teams advance. The Celtics actually match up well against the Sixers, despite Philadelphia having one of the most star-studded lineups in the league.

If the Celtics can run the gauntlet in the Eastern Conference and come out on top, they would almost certainly be staring down the defending champion Golden State Warriors. By far the best team in basketball, the Warriors should be expected to breeze through the Western Conference, even after losing DeMarcus Cousins for the season. For what it might be worth, the Celtics do match up relatively well against the Warriors’ “death lineup” and while undermanned, could pose a bit of a threat to a Warriors three-peat.