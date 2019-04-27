Trace McSorley NFL Draft 2019: Latest Mocks, Projections & Best Fits

With two days of the 2019 NFL Draft in the books, a number of interesting prospects remain on the board. And while a number of quarterbacks have heard their names called, one still waiting and hoping to be selected is Penn State signal-caller Trace McSorley. Day three should be an interesting one, and there’s a chance McSorley finds a new home either through the draft or as an undrafted free agent.

McSorley had a successful career when it comes to winning games, as Penn State went 31-9 over his three seasons as a starter. Between the 2016 and 2017 seasons, the quarterback threw for more than 3,500 yards in both while scoring 75 total touchdowns (57 passing) and had just 18 interceptions.

Some concern over McSorley will stem from his 2018 season, as he dealt with some struggles throughout the year. His season wrapped up with a completion percentage of just 53.2 percent and he threw for 2,530 yards with 30 touchdowns (18 passing). On a positive note, he did throw just seven interceptions.

The former Penn State quarterback also tallied 1,697 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns on the ground throughout his collegiate career. His ability to make plays with his legs could help as a selling point for potential NFL teams.

We’re going to take a look at the latest mock drafts and projections for McSorley, along with the best team fits and possible landing spots.

Trace McSorley NFL Draft Projections & Latest Mocks

Most of the late mock drafts opted to leave McSorley off, with a number of other quarterbacks being pegged as late-round picks, though. Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller listed two quarterbacks as seventh-round picks in Washington State’s Gardner Minshew and Boise State’s Brett Rypien.

R.J. White of CBS Sports also projected a few quarterbacks to be seventh-rounders in the draft, but none of them was McSorley. He had Jordan Ta’amu from Ole Miss as the No. 233 pick to the Atlanta Falcons, along with Minshew as the No. 239 selection to the New England Patriots. From there, White mocked North Dakota State’s Easton Stick and Central Connecticut State’s Jacob Dolegala as the final quarterbacks picked.

Trace McSorley’s NFL Draft Fits: Patriots, Raiders Among Best

The big question becomes what teams will opt to do with McSorley, who obviously flashed potential but has a few question marks about his on-field ability. With that said, the New England Patriots still have a need at quarterback for the future, as there’s no clear-cut replacement for Tom Brady at this point. McSorley would need plenty of time to learn so the Patriot could be an ideal fit.

I love the idea of McSorley landing with the Patriots, even as a potential undrafted free agent. But the Oakland Raiders are another team worth watching, as it was believed they could select a quarterback in one of the first three rounds, but chose not to do so. I believe Jon Gruden and company will likely pick a quarterback before the late rounds, but McSorley could be in consideration as an undrafted prospect for them as well.

A few other teams worth keeping an eye on will include the likes of the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions potentially.

READ NEXT: Trace McSorley’s 40-Yard Dash Time Is Faster Than Cam Newton’s