Vikings Schedule 2019: Leaks, Opponents & Predictions

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to pivot back in the right direction and return to the NFL playoffs in 2019. While they boast a tough set of opponents this season, the Vikings have an immense amount of talent on both sides of the ball.

We know who Minnesota will face this season, as the opponents were released at the end of last season, but the full schedule is set to be released. Every NFL team will know its 2019 schedule on Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET when it’s revealed by the league.

As we’ve seen in previous years, schedule leaks come out in the hours prior to the release, so there are already a number of matchups which have been brought to light by beat writers and other analysts. We’ll be updating this post with any leaks and additional information that is revealed and will then post the official Vikings schedule once it’s made public.

Let’s start with the full list of opponents and offer up some predictions, followed by the breakdown of leaks.

Vikings Schedule 2019: Home Opponents & Predictions

*Note: All opponents for the 2019 season courtesy of FBS Schedules. Predictions may change after the official schedule is revealed.

TEAMS PREDICTIONS Chicago Bears Win Detroit Lions Win Green Bay Packers Loss Philadelphia Eagles Win Washington Redskins Win Denver Broncos Win Oakland Raiders Win Atlanta Falcons Loss

Predicted home record: 6-2

Vikings Schedule 2019: Away Opponents & Predictions

TEAMS PREDICTIONS Chicago Bears Loss Green Bay Packers Win Detroit Lions Win Dallas Cowboys Loss Kansas City Chiefs Loss Los Angeles Chargers Win New York Giants Win Seattle Seahawks Loss

Predicted road record: 4-4

Predicted final record: 10-6

Vikings 2019 NFL Schedule Leaks

The schedule below will be updated with any leaks, along with the sources. When the official times and dates are revealed it will reflect that, and the predictions above will be updated as well.

Week 1: TBD

Week 2: at Green Bay Packers (Tom Silverstein of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Week 3: TBD

Week 4: at Chicago Bears (Harry Teinowitz of WGN)

Week 5: at New York Giants (Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com)

Week 6: TBD

Week 7: TBD

Week 8: TBD

Week 9: TBD

Week 10: TBD

Week 11: TBD

Week 12: TBD

Week 13: TBD

Week 14: TBD

Week 15: TBD

Week 16: TBD

Week 17: vs. Chicago Bears (Zach Kruse reveals Packers/Lions play same week)

