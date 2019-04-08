Virginia vs Texas Tech Live Stream: How to Watch National Championship Online

The No. 1 seed Virginia Cavaliers will play the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders for the NCAA championship at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Monday.

The game is scheduled to start at 9:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Virginia vs Texas Tech Preview

The national championship will feature arguably the best defensive teams in the nation.

The Red Raiders hold opponents to 36.8 percent shooting from the field, the best mark out of 353 Division I teams, and 58.8 points per contest, the third-lowest figure.

“They’re really special defensively,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said of Texas Tech, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “I have the utmost respect for how they play, but it is a different system. I think someone said, statistically, we’re two of the top five teams defensively. You can see it. They’re very physical. Their ability to take your ball, and some of the — just look at the games in the tournament and what they’ve done to some of the great offensive teams has been so impressive.”

Only one opponent has managed to score more than 58 against the Red Raiders in the tournament. The Gonzaga Bulldogs, who lead the nation at 87.6 points per game, lost to Texas Tech 75-69 in the Elite Eight.

“We don’t have guys who are ones, twos, threes, fours, fives defensively. We have players,” Red Raiders head coach Chris Beard said, per the Avalanche-Journal. “That’s what I learned from coach (Bob) Knight (former Texas Tech coach). He never understood what a one, two, three was. I really don’t either. … I think defensively we have a lot of players. We’re not in much position. This allows us to switch and guard different people and stuff like that. That would be one part of our defense that I think is pretty good, and we try to recruit to it.”

The Cavaliers hold opponents to 55.5 points per game, the lowest figure in the nation, and 38.4 percent shooting, the fifth-lowest mark.

“I’ve never seen a more mentally tough team,” Beard said of Virginia, per the Avalanche-Journal. “You think about how their season ended last year (losing in the first round to No. 16 seed UMBC). And then to be right back here a year later, that’s incredible mental toughness.”

Final Four Results

The Red Raiders vanquished Michigan State 61-51 in the Final Four behind a 22-point performance from senior guard Matt Mooney.

The Cavaliers edged Auburn 63-62 in a controversial thriller. Moments after a Ty Jerome double dribble went uncalled, his teammate Kyle Guy was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left. He hit all three for the victory.

“I just literally told myself that we dream of these moments, and to be able to make one happen was special,” Guy said, according to the Associated Press.