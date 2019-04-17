2019 World Series Odds: Astros Leading the Pack

When the 2019 Major League Baseball season began, the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Houston Astros were the three favorites to win this year’s Fall Classic. Made sense as they led the majors in regular-season wins a year ago, the Red Sox with 108, Astros with 103 and Yankees with 100. Boston, of course, won the World Series, beating the Yankees and Astros along the way.

With the caveat that it’s still VERY early in the season, none of those clubs are even leading their division right now and the Red Sox are well below .500 in a stunner. Oddsmakers aren’t too dismayed as Houston is the +375 favorite on the 2019 World Series odds currently, with the NY Yankees and Boston both at +800 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The National League favorite is the same as it was back in March: the Los Angeles Dodgers (+800). They should cruise to another NL West title because that division is so weak even with the early success of the San Diego Padres (+2200).

Arguably the biggest surprise thus far is the Seattle Mariners, the club with the longest playoff drought in baseball. The M’s haven’t played extra baseball since the 2001 club won an MLB-record 116 games but lost in the ALCS to the Yankees. How long ago was that? Recently-retired Ichiro Suzuki was a rookie.

Seattle won 89 games in 2018 but was expected to take a giant step backward as the front office opted for a rebuild after trading the likes of ace pitcher James Paxton, All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, shortstop Jean Segura and second baseman Robinson Cano for salary relief and prospects. Shoot, even GM Jerry Dipoto said this after all those deals about the outlook for 2019: “(Maybe) taking a step back, a little bit younger, readjust the core and see where that takes us.”

Yet, the Mariners have the AL West lead – and former All-Star third baseman Kyle Seager hasn’t even played yet off hand surgery (expected back in May). The M’s aren’t getting much love on the World Series futures, however, with Seattle currently priced at +2200 at online betting sites.

Regression surely is coming as lineup guys such as Daniel Vogelbach, Domingo Santana and Tim Beckham are outperforming their career norms by plenty. The rotation lacks a true ace with the downhill slide of former Cy Young winner Felix Hernandez, and the bullpen has no true lights-out closer to replace Diaz.

