Adam Scott Ex-Girlfriend: Australian Golfer’s History with Ana Ivanovic

Adam Scott has many reasons to be happy. He enters the weekend at the 2019 PGA Championship in a tie for second place (with Jordan Spieth) at 5-under par. While he trails leader Brooks Koepka by seven strokes, he can earn $1.19 million at Bethpage Black if he stays as the runner-up.

The 38-year old Australian is also married to the beautiful Marie Kojzar, a 38-year old Swedish architect. They have two children together: a daughter named Bo Vera and a son named Byron.

It wasn’t always this way, though. Scott was once the flame of former No. 1 tennis player Ana Ivanovic of Serbia. Let’s take a look at their history.

Adam Scott & Ana Ivanovic Dating History

Scott started dating the 2008 French Open winner in early 2010. According to Golf Grinder, they initially lasted 18 months. They broke up in the middle of 2010.

“It was disappointing that Ana and I are longer together, and it was tough when her and I broke up,” said Scott after the first breakup. “It wasn’t always easy seeing we both had our respective sporting careers, but in the time we had together we had a great time and I really enjoyed her company. Ana is an amazing person and an amazing tennis player, too. I learned a lot from being in her company.”

“I feel it’s not easy maintaining any sort of relationship with any lifestyle when both people are traveling to different parts of the world all the time.”

They made news whenever they publicly appeared at each other’s events, particularly after they broke up the first time. He cheered her on at the 2011 U.S. Open.

At the event, she attributed the first breakup to the “collapse of her career.” She went from the No. 1 player in the world after the French Open win to outside the top-20 by 2011. In November that year, she returned the favor to Scott by watching him play at the Australian Open.

This led to them getting back together in 2012. According to Tennis World, the final breakup came in January 2013, citing distance due to constant travel.

Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger welcomed their first child — and it's a boy named Luka! pic.twitter.com/UbYbrYnAy4 — Tennis Photos (@tennis_photos) March 18, 2018

Since then, she has retired and found love with German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger. The two got married in July 2016 at the Venice City Hall in Italy. They also have a son named Luka.

With both Scott and Ivanovic betrothed and with children, they have long since moved on from their on-and-off romance.