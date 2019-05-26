Alexander Rossi Girlfriend: Who is Kelly Mossop?

One of the main favourites to win the Indianapolis 500 Sunday is Alexander Rossi. The 27-year old American famously took home the Borg-Warner Trophy in 2016 as a rookie. This time around, he holds 8-to-1 odds, slightly behind Will Powers at 7-to-1 per CBS Sports.

One of his biggest supporters is his girlfriend Kelly Mossop, who frequently attends IndyCar events with him. It’s unclear exactly when they started dating, but she has a picture of them together on Instagram that’s a “Throwback Thursday” to his 2016 Indy 500 victory.

So who is Mossop? Let’s take a quick look, plus Rossi’s previous dating history.

Alexander Rossi Dating History

Mossop’s LinkedIn profile states that she is a Account Manager at PointClickCare, a software developer based out of Toronto. She frequently refers to her Canadian heritage on her Instagram posts. She also states that she graduated from Ryerson University in Toronto back in 2011 with a degree in social work.

Another job title she holds is a Customer Success Manager. The company’s mission is, per her page:

PointClickCare’s cloud-based software platform takes a person-centered approach to managing senior care, connecting healthcare providers across the senior care continuum with easy to use, regulatory compliant solutions for improved resident outcomes, enhanced financial performance, and staff optimization. Over 10,000 senior care facilities use PointClickCare today, making it the North American healthcare IT market leader for the senior care industry.

She frequently supports Rossi at events, either from the stands, pit or afterward on the track. After he placed fourth last year at the Indy 500, the two shared an intimate moment walking in the warning lane.

Alexander Rossi and his girlfriend make the long walk down pit lane after he drove from 32nd to 4th in the #Indy500. pic.twitter.com/4AJ7qP6ghN — Bruce Martin (@BruceMartin_500) May 28, 2018

Outside of her own Instagram, she also manages one for her mini Golden Doodle puppy named Brunner. The dog is quite cute, and actually has more followers than her.

The Daily Mail reported back in 2016 that Rossi briefly dated volleyball player Kameron Combs. Both are from California originally, and they spent a night in Barcelona back in 2015.

Right now, though, it’s been Rossi and Mossop for about three years. She hopes to watch him take home his second Indy 500, which starts Sunday at 12:16 p.m. EST on NBC.