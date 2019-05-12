WATCH: Anderson Silva Sustains Knee Injury vs. Jared Cannonier in UFC 237

Anderson Silva couldn’t get it done in front of his home crowd in Rio. The 44-year old was ousted by technical knockout versus Jared Cannonier after falling to the mat with an apparent knee injury.

Cannonier whacked the right leg near the end of the first round, causing Silva to collapse. After a few seconds of tussling on the mat, the referees called it with Silva showing tremendous pain.

Here’s the video:

Damn. Anderson Silva goes down to an apparent knee injury. Jared Cannonier (-125) gets the win. #UFC237 pic.twitter.com/H1Hp77azez — Action Combat (@ActionFights) May 12, 2019

Silva’s record fell to 34-10, while Cannonier moved up to 12-4 and further establishes himself as a middleweight contender down the line.

The Brazilian suffered a gruesome leg injury in 2013 after his attempted leg kick against Chris Weidman resulted in a broken leg. Silva sustained a broken tibia and fibula, per ESPN. Dr. Steven Sanders described Silva’s surgery to Bleacher Report back in 2013.

He was brought into the emergency room where he was assessed and had X-rays performed. He underwent minimal blood work tests and was counseled on the injury and what would be proper and standard care for such an injury. He made the decision to proceed forward with surgery. He then was taken to the operating room, where under general anesthesia, he had a titanium rod inserted into his left tibia. The rod enters at the top of the tibia below the knee, then extends down the leg and across the fracture to a level about the ankle joint. Once the rod is in place, it is then stabilized to prevent rotation by placing a screw through the rod below the knee joint and another two screws just above the ankle. The screws go through bone, through the rod, then out the other side of the bone.

Stay tuned for updates on Silva’s health in the immediate and long-term future.