Andrew Sevener on ‘The Voice’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Night one of the season 16 finale of The Voice airs tonight on NBC, and Andrew Sevener is one of four contestants left fighting for the winning title. He, along with two of the other finalists, is part of Team Blake Shelton.

Ahead of the two-night finale, here’s what you need to know about Andrew Sevener:

1. He Comes From a Musical Family

According to Andrew’s NBC bio, he grew up in Texas with musical influences from both his parents. His dad was in a rock band and his mother was a country singer, and he even learned to play the guitar from his father in fifth grade because he wanted to impress a girl.

Combining their talents, Andrew and his parents formed a band and, while he said he’s “learned so much from them,” The Voice has been his opportunity to get started on a solo career.

2. He’s Currently Working As a Motorhome Technician

In addition to being a singer and musician, Sevener’s current profession is motorhome technician. He lives in a motorhome, too – the same one that his parents used to use as their recording studio.

During his audition for The Voice, he revealed that he has been juggling this job with his music career: “I have a day job—I’m a motor-home tech and motor-home specialist. And there’s times where I’m playing seven gigs a week. It’s a lot of work, but if that’s what I got to do to make my dreams come true, then that’s what I got to do.”

3. He Is Part of a Band Called ‘Seveners’

While he is pursuing his career as a solo recording artist and performing on the reality singing competition, he is also a part of a band called “Sevener.” According to his Instagram posts, the band is still intact and played gigs together as recently as April.

Their website bio says that their sound is a mix of “country, rock, blues, and pop.” The bio also explains that “the band started [in 2018] as a 3 piece band called Andrew Sevener Trio with Andrew playing lead/rhythm guitar and lead vocals, Tyler in drums and Michael on bass.” It now also includes a fourth member, Nathan Herring on lead guitar.

4. An ‘Instant Save’ Got Him Into the Finale

Last week, when the top 8 needed to be cut down to 4 in order to determine who would be continuing on to the finals, Andrew found himself in the middle of the pack with Rod Stokes and Shawn Sounds. After they each sang again (Sevener sang “Simple Man”), fans of Andrew tweeted “#VoiceSaveAndrew” and because he received the most social media votes, he was sent into the finale.

Although Sevener clearly won the social media popular vote, according to Goldderby.com, a poll they conducted concluded that majority of their voters wanted one of the other two “Instant Save” contenders to move on to the finale, rather than Sevener.

5. Win or Lose, His Plan Is to Make Music After ‘The Voice’

Parade Magazine got to talk to all four contestants before the finale began; during their interview, Sevener told them that after the show’s done he thinks all four finalists should play a few shows together. He also talked about his personal plans for his music career, revealing “I am going to hit the ground running, too. I want to keep this momentum going and as soon as we can, release music.”

Ahead of the finale, TV Line put his chances of winning season 16 at 10 percent; they believe Maelyn Jarmon of Team John Legend has a 65 percent chance of winning.