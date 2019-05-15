Will Anthony Davis Stay With Pelicans to Play With Zion Williamson? Trade Request Remains

Could Anthony Davis have a change of heart and stay in New Orleans to play with future No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson? It looks like Davis’ trade demands still remain intact, and AD does not want to play for the Pelicans. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Davis’ trade request “has not changed.”

“The New Orleans Pelicans are now set up to be Zion Williamson’s franchise to lift, and No. 1 pick could ease potential trade of Anthony Davis. His stance on a trade has not changed, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium,” Charania tweeted.

New Pelicans GM David Griffin previously indicated the team planned to meet with Davis to see if he might have a change of heart. It remains to be seen if there is any chance Williamson can change things.

“We have a long, successful history with Klutch Sports,” Griffin told ESPN. “Rich Paul and I have spoke about Anthony. We are both excited about what we could potentially build here.”

Davis can opt out of his contract after the 2019-20 season. The big man requested a trade earlier this season, but the Pelicans opted not to trade Davis at the trade deadline.

David Griffin Believes that Anthony Davis “Will Be Attracted to What We Can Build”

According to Bleacher Report, Griffin remains optimistic that Davis will be attracted to the team the Pelicans are building. Griffin did not elaborate on the potential impact of the No. 1 pick on negotiations with AD.

When asked by SNY’s Ian Begley whether having the No. 1 pick in his pocket changes negotiations with Anthony Davis, who publicly requested a trade from New Orleans through his agent in January, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin responded: “Not a lot.” “We want to create an environment that players are attracted to, and we feel very strongly Anthony, in totality, will be attracted to what we can build,” Griffin added.

The Ringer’s Jonathan Tjarks called Williamson the best “can’t-miss” prospect since Davis. Now, there is a small chance the two could share the floor together.