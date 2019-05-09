Sixers’ Ben Simmons Won’t Start at PG, Jimmy Butler Will Says Report

Ben Simmons could be playing in the post and Jimmy Butler could be the Philadelphia 76ers point guard in tonight’s Game 6 NBA Playoffs matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

Per NBC Sports’ Krystle Rich:

Sixers could be utilizing Ben Simmons more in the post this evening. Simmons is simulating many post moves before tonight's game vs. Toronto Raptors per @KrystleRich — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) May 9, 2019

Sixers' Jimmy Butler could be running more point guard sets tonight. https://t.co/egb1PFPkcv — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) May 9, 2019

The Raptors hold a 3-2 lead over Philadelphia after the Raptors’ spectacular performance from their All Star, Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam in Game 5.

Leonard had 21 points and 13 rebounds in Toronto must win game.

Siakam poured 25 points in Toronto’s 125-89 win, Tuesday night.

Toronto can advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in four seasons with a victory tonight in Philadelphia.

The Raptors lost to the LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love-led Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016.

Per USA Today:

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 or more points in each of the first four games of the series, shot 7 for 16 from the field and 7 for 8 at the line before checking out with 7:22 to play and Toronto up 103-73. He had four assists and two steals.

“Tonight was one of those games where we let him rest a little bit, which is important,” Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said. “He had a big double-double, but he didn’t have to do everything offensively.”

Leonard scored 39 points in Toronto’s Game 4 win on Sunday.

Should the Sixers win tonight’s game, the series would shift to Toronto for a crucial Game 7 on Sunday evening.

During his appearance on Wednesday’s episode of EPSN’s Get Up, Jalen Rose suggested that the 76ers move their point guard Ben Simmons to build around their elite big man Joel Embiid.

Per Compex: