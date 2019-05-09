Sixers’ Ben Simmons Won’t Start at PG, Jimmy Butler Will Says Report

Ben Simmons could be playing in the post and Jimmy Butler could be the Philadelphia 76ers point guard in tonight’s Game 6 NBA Playoffs matchup against the Toronto Raptors.
The Raptors hold a 3-2 lead over Philadelphia after the Raptors’ spectacular performance from their All Star, Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam in Game 5.
Leonard had 21 points and 13 rebounds in Toronto must win game.
Siakam poured 25 points in Toronto’s 125-89 win, Tuesday night.
Toronto can advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in four seasons with a victory tonight in Philadelphia.
The Raptors lost to the LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love-led Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016.
Per USA Today:
Kawhi Leonard scored 33 or more points in each of the first four games of the series, shot 7 for 16 from the field and 7 for 8 at the line before checking out with 7:22 to play and Toronto up 103-73. He had four assists and two steals.
“Tonight was one of those games where we let him rest a little bit, which is important,” Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said. “He had a big double-double, but he didn’t have to do everything offensively.”
Leonard scored 39 points in Toronto’s Game 4 win on Sunday.
Should the Sixers win tonight’s game, the series would shift to Toronto for a crucial Game 7 on Sunday evening.
During his appearance on Wednesday’s episode of EPSN’s Get Up, Jalen Rose suggested that the 76ers move their point guard Ben Simmons to build around their elite big man Joel Embiid.
“I feel like if you’re going to build around Joel Embiid, that means trading Ben Simmons,” Rose stated at the video’s 2:50-minute mark.
He then went on to explain that Simmons’ inability to produce points limits the Sixers from being a championship team.
“Those are the two pillars of your team. Ben Simmons won’t shoot the ball outside of the paint, and he can’t shoot free throws,” Rose detailed. “When the playoffs come and the game slows down, you want Joel Embiid in the post—not at the three-point line. If Ben Simmons is on the baseline at the dunk spot, there’s really no true room to operate and them to maximize their potential.”
In his two years of NBA competition, Simmons has yet to develop an effective jump shot. He has attempted (and missed) just 17 three-pointers in his career and close to 90 percent of his shot come from within 10 feet of the rim. Although he’s a prolific playmaker, those inside buckets create a scenario in which Rose feels it’s impossible for Embiid and Simmons to co-exist. Aiding in Rose’s argument is the fact Simmons’ numbers have dropped in nearly every statistical category since the playoffs began. His broken shot combined with the potential to disappear in the big moments leaves Philly with something to consider during this offseason.