Ben Simmons’ High School Coach ‘Swears’ Sixers Guard Had Jump Shot

Somewhere along the way during Ben Simmons’ basketball career, someone messed with the Philadelphia 76ers guard’s jump shot. In turn, it seems this is the reason why the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year doesn’t pull up from 3-point range or even attempt mid-range jump shots often.

This report comes from ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, who joined The Bill Simmons Podcast and addressed a number of topics. One of which was Kevin Boyle of Montverde Academy, who was Simmons’ high school basketball coach during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

One comment MacMullan made related to something Boyle previously told her about Simmons and his jump shot. Specifically, the coach stated the Sixers guard had a jumper until someone “changed his mechanics.”

“I talked to Kevin Boyle, his coach from Monteverde Academy … He’s coached everybody, including Ben Simmons, and he swears to me, Ben Simmons could shoot at one time and that something changed and somebody changed his mechanics, and it sent him on this spiral that he’s on. Because now it’s all mental, people talk about Markelle Fultz, this isn’t really that much different.” MacMullen said.

It’s interesting to hear, especially considering many fans are curious about Simmons’ lack of 3-point attempts. But the comparison to former Sixers teammate Markelle Fultz’s struggles with his jumper is interesting to hear as well.

Ben Simmons’ High School Stats & 3-Point Shooting

Assuming the above comments are true, it’s unknown who may have tweaked Simmons’ form and when it happened. One thing we do know is that the Sixers All-Star did attempt 3-pointers during high school, at least during his senior season, according to Max Preps.

Follow the Heavy NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

While there are no 3-point attempts listed for his junior year at Montverde Academy (the stats appear to be partial), they list Simmons having attempted 51 shots from beyond the arc as a senior. Of those attempts, he made 15, good for roughly 29.4 percent. With that said, Max Preps also has Simmons’ field goal percentage during his final high school season right around 71.0 percent and a free throw mark of 68.0 percent.

Ben Simmons’ Lack of 3-Pointers During NBA Career

It’s a rare sight to catch Simmons shooting a 3-pointer during an NBA game, and the stats prove that to be true as well. During the 2017-18 season, the Sixers guard shot 54.5 percent from the field during the regular season but missed all 11 of his attempts from beyond the arc. He attempted just one 3-pointer during the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

Simmons’ shooting percentage overall has increased during his second season, as he made 56.3 percent of his attempts from the field over 79 regular-season games, but went 0-for-6 from deep. It doesn’t appear that his lack of attempts from 3-point range will change in the immediate future either, although he’s constantly seen attempting jumpers during pregame warmups.

For good measure, Simmons attempted just three shots from beyond the arc during his lone season with the LSU Tigers, making one of them over the 33 games he played.

READ NEXT: NBA Finals Schedule 2019: Dates, Times & Championship Predictions