Browns Patience Running Thin With Odell Beckham Jr.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is beginning to sound like he wants to put Odell Beckham Jr.’s face on the side of a milk carton if he does not see him soon.

Beckham — the crown jewel acquisition of a busy offseason for the Cleveland Browns — has only attended one of nine OTA sessions with his new team.

While the sessions are optional, Kitchens has grown increasingly tired of the questions about where his new wide receiver is.

“I just want to see him,” Kitchens said.

When asked what OBJ has missed so far, Kitchens kept it brief.

“A lot — the offense,” Kitchens said.

The Browns gave up a first and third round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers to land OBJ from the New York Giants. It be great for him to be getting in all the time he can with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

It didn’t take long for OBJ to start making headlines in Cleveland. He showed off his team pride with his custom Rolls-Royce.

Now, he needs to start making an impact on the field for the Browns.

The offensive is under the direction of coordinator Todd Monken, who came over from Tampa Bay in the offseason. While with the Bucs, Monken was able to harness a bit of Fitzmagic — and Jameis Winston — building the best passing offense in the league.

His offense philosophy sounds like a perfect fit for Beckham.

“I like having fun. I don’t know why it has to feel like such drudgery all the time,” Monken said. “Who needs more 5-yard plays? How can we be explosive? That’s what the game is about, man. People like big plays. I like big plays.”

That, however, is hard to do when you can’t install the offense because the top WRs aren’t around.

“You do what you can,” Monken told Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “The most important part is we have a vast majority of our guys here. In terms of your installs, what we’re doing offensively, our calls and our adjustments receiver-wise, it’s obviously a challenge for our quarterbacks in terms of the receiving corps that are out there, but that’s part of the deal. It’s their job to make them right.”

Monken will have plenty of toys to play with when the Browns finally put all the pieces together. Browns mandatory minicamp is slated from June 4-6 and OBJ is expected to be in attendance.

There’s no doubt, Beckham has the talent to be an All-Pro in Cleveland. But if he truly wants to make the Browns the “new Patriots,” in true Belichick-Brady style, distractions need to be kept to a minimum and he needs to show up.