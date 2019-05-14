Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Is MVP Not Rockets’ James Harden Says Ex Player

James Harden is not the NBA’s MVP this season.

According to former Houston Rocket and Portland Trail Blazers guard/forward, Bonzi Wells, Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is the NBA’s regular season MVP.

“It is right there, as I think about what Giannis did in a small market like Milwaukee,” Wells told USA Today’s Landon Buford.

“To win 60 games I would give him a little bit of an edge over James because James is a volume shooter. He will get his numbers for a volume shooter, but for an efficient guy like Giannis and what he means to his team. I would probably give it to him for the balance of the league, but they are both very well deserving. If you could go co-MVPs I don’t think anyone would be mad.”

The Milwaukee Bucks have been the most dominant team in the NBA this year.

Per Basketball Society Online’s Alex Fischbein: The last time the Bucks finished with 60 or more wins was during the 1980-81 season. At that time, the Bucks were led by Sidney Moncrief, Bill Lanier, and Marques Johnson.

Just last season, the Bucks were scrapping and fighting just to stay above .500 with Jason Kidd as head coach. Mike Budenholzer took over and it’s a brand new ball game.

Per Basketball Society: During the NBA’s regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks were top ten in assists per game, first in points per game, second in blocks per game, first in rebounds per game, third in field goal percentage and second in three-pointers made per game.

The Greek Freek is just icing on the cake for a team that also has Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez and Kris Middleton on their roster.

In the regular season, the Houston Rockets were dangerous behind the strong play of James Harden, the league’s leading scorer.

Harden ignited the Rockets and is the reason players like as Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker and Kenneth Faried thrive in the team’s offense.

Per Basketball Society’s Cameron Fields: Harden has the highest usage in the league (39.3 percent) but also ranked 12th in the league for assists per game.

During the regular season, The Rockets relied on making three-pointers or scoring easy buckets at the rim, particularly out of the pick-and-roll and are truly an analytics-era team. The Houston Rockets led the league during the regular season in three-pointers attempted per game (45.4) and three-pointers made (16.1). The Rockets benefitted from Harden’s ability to score and facilitate and benefitted from having one of the best offenses in the league. If their offense is in top form, they’re a tough team to beat.

In the NBA Playoffs, Houston lost in Game 6 to a Kevin Durant-less Golden State Warriors.

The Dubs advanced to the NBA’s Western Conference Finals where they’ll face the Portland Trail Blazers.

Bonzi Wells is not the only person singing The Greek Freak’s praises.

Insert NBA Hall of Famer: Isiah Thomas.

“From the regular season, I thought Harden had another great season, and he did things that another hasn’t done in a while,” the two-time NBA Champion told Landon Buford.