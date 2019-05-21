Bucks vs. Raptors Game 4 Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Toronto Raptors will try to even the Eastern Conference Finals when they host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Tuesday, May 21 at 8:30 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena

Coverage: TNT

Milwaukee Bucks (-2.5 at -110) vs. Toronto Raptors

Over/Under: 216 at -110

Kawhi Leonard Powers Raptors to Huge Win

Kawhi Leonard had another heroic effort, finishing with a game-high 36 points to get the Raptors back into the series with a 118-112 double-overtime win against the Bucks last Sunday.

Leonard also added nine rebounds and five assists and Pascal Siakam ended his struggles by scoring 25 points but it was Norman Powell who surprised everyone by stepping up with 19 points off the bench on 3-for-5 from 3-point range in 30 minutes off the bench.

Siakam sent one back. Kawhi took care of the rest. Raptors take Game 3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ldq2CrZImv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 20, 2019

Sports analytics and strategy site Positive Residual explained that Leonard had a 30 percent usage and 31 true shot attempts, including 6-for-8 at the rim, 2-for-4 from downtown and 12-for-13 at the free-throw line. Leonard’s five assists led to two shots at the rim and three shots at the top of the arc and his two steals both came in overtime.

Leonard now has 10 30-point games through the first 15 playoff games of the Raptors, tied for third-most such games in the last 20 seasons. He trails only LeBron James (who had 11 in 2017) and Amar’e Stoudemire (who had 11 in 2005).

Giannis fouls out. Finishes the game with 12 points. pic.twitter.com/hr1KT3rt6u — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) May 20, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled mightily in Game 3 but the Bucks still had chances a number of times during the two overtimes but couldn’t steal the win.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring just 12 points on 5 of 16 shooting in 45 minutes, the Bucks got help from unlikely sources. George Hill led the way with 24 points off the bench, to go along with seven rebounds in 37 minutes, going 7-for-9 from the field and Malcolm Brogdon added 20 points off the bench.

The Bucks have to remain positive, their best player had an off night and a lot went wrong at both ends of the court and they still had a win well within their reach.

Bucks vs. Raptors Trends and Prediction

The Under is:

13-5 in Milwaukee’s last 18 games following a straight up loss

8-2 in Toronto’s last 10 Tuesday games

7-2 in Toronto’s last nine games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game

8-3-1 in Toronto’s last 12 games following a straight up win

5-2 in Toronto’s last seven games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game

11-5 in Toronto’s last 16 games overall

The Raptors came out fired up in Game 3, dominating the first quarter by shooting 46.2 percent from the field while the Bucks made just 33.3 percent of their shots and were outscored 30-21.

Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam combined for 16 of Toronto’s 30 points in the opening frame while Norman Powell exploded for 10 points off the bench on 4-for-5 from the field. The Bucks can’t afford another slow start, they have to avoid having to play from behind for long periods of time.

Team rankings based on defensive efficiency in the playoffs:

Bucks – 1st (96.9 points allowed per 100 possessions)

Raptors – 2nd (99.1 points allowed per 100 possessions)

Last Sunday it took two overtimes to get the game Over the total and Game 4 will be more of the same so I’m going back to the well with the Under.

Pick: Under 217.5

