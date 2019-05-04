Alvarez vs. Jacobs Purse: How Much is Each Fighter Making?

Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs are set for tonight’s unifying middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alvarez, the 28-year old out of Mexico, carries the WBC and WBA belts, while Jacobs is the sole owner of the IBF title entering the evening.

The two are scheduled to start the main card at 9 p.m. EST on the streaming service DAZN. However, according to Forbes, don’t expect them to finally meet in the ring until 11:30 p.m.

The wait is already worth it for both fighters, as each are set for a big payday. As Brandon Wise of CBS Sports writes, the combined purse is nearly $50 million.

Canelo is set to make $35 million on his disclosed purse while his opponent, Daniel Jacobs, will make $2.5 million, but has a guarantee of more than $10 million from DAZN, according to ESPN’s Dan Rafael.

Both have signed lucrative deals with the streaming service. Alvarez signed an 11-fight contract for $365 million. This fight is the 2nd in that transaction, as Canelo knocked out Rocky Fielding by a technical in the 3rd round of the WBA Super Middleweight title in December.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs Betting Odds & Preview

Brian Mazique notes that “the latest odds have Canelo as the clear minus-495 favorite. Jacobs is the underdog, but most would insist a live one, at plus-370.”

Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times similarly predicts a highly-contested bout, though eventually taking Alvarez by a late decision.

Despite what the oddsmakers would have you believe, Daniel Jacobs will not be an easy fight for Canelo Alvarez, who is a -450 favorite. Jacobs not only has the height and reach advantage but he has just one loss over the last nine years. Gennady Golovkin defeated Jacobs via unanimous decision two years ago, but it was a close fight and some at ringside had Jacobs winning. Jacobs, who would like a rematch with Golovkin, knows he likely won’t get a decision if he has a similarly close fight with Alvarez on Saturday. While Jacobs is a skilled fighter and an amazing feel-good story after beating cancer, Canelo is just entering his prime and will show Saturday why he is the biggest star in the sport by becoming the first Mexican to hold three belts (WBA, WBC and IBF) simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Michael Leboff of Action Network provides the path for Alvarez to come out on top.

Not only is Jacobs the bigger fighter, but he’s athletic and a quick-mover. Canelo has struggled with that moving targets in the past, Erislandy Lara and Floyd Mayweather come to mind, so if Jacobs uses his feet, Canelo will need to find a way to slow him down. That probably calls for Canelo to work the body. That does two things: It will take away Jacobs’ quickness and it will force Alvarez to get inside of Jacobs, which negates the Brooklyn native’s reach advantage. The most obvious path to success for Alvarez is getting inside the pocket. Not many fighters can hang with the Guadalajara native in terms of inside-fighting and his head movement, accuracy and strength makes him an absolute bear to deal with in close range.

Jacobs, a bone cancer survivor, will not give any quarter in what is undeniably the biggest fight of his career. The 31-year old told me last March that he expects to be “Marvin Hagler” to Alvarez’s “Roberto Duran.”

We’ll find out the result late Saturday night, or possibly past midnight.