Celtics Mock Draft 2019: Lottery Results & Predictions for Each Pick

The Boston Celtics are going to hear their name on the clock at the 2019 NBA Draft early and often, barring a trade which results in picks being moved. Following the NBA Draft Lottery, the Celtics now head into an offseason which will feature trade talks, free agency chatter about top prospects and questions involving all these picks.

It’s a bit of a unique situation, as Boston has a few player options in Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Aron Baynes. It’s expected that Irving will opt out, which would free up the potential to sign a top player in free agency if the team doesn’t bring him back. Beyond that, Terry Rozier, Marcus Morris and Daniel Theis could all leave town.

We’re going to take a look at each of the Celtics draft picks while offering projections for each one, assuming they hold them. Realistically, it’s likely that Brad Stevens and company will move a few of these picks in a big trade package, as they don’t necessarily need to add this many rookies.

Celtics First-Round Mock Draft Picks

Pick No. 14 (via Sacramento Kings): Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

Pick No. 20: Cameron Johnson, PF, UNC

Pick No. 22: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

The Celtics could do a number of things with their first-round picks, and while I believe they’ll trade at least one or two of them, they could add a number of strong prospects in round one. I love the idea of selecting former Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland if he slides, considering both Irving and Rozier may leave town.

While Garland’s season was cut short due to injury, he averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 53.7 percent from the field over five games. The 6-foot-2 guard has a knack for finding the bottom of the hoop and would be a great piece for the Celtics to add here.

As far as the selections of Cameron Johnson and Bol Bol, they’re two players who have high ceilings and decent floors as well. Johnson is a name whose draft projection has placed him in various spots of the first round, but he makes sense here in the early 20s as an option who can grow into a strong option for Boston down the line.

Celtics Second-Round Mock Draft Pick: Shamorie Ponds, G, St. John’s

The Celtics select No. 51 overall in the second round, and while there are going to be a number of intriguing options, I’d be interested in seeing them take a shot on someone like Shamorie Ponds. The former St. John’s guard is explosive, can finish at the rim and has unquestionable upside, and I’m fine with the selection even after sending Garland to Boston in round one.

After Ponds’ field goal percentage dropped across the board during the 2017-18 season, it bounced back this past season. Through 33 games in 2018-19, he knocked down 45.3 percent of his field goals and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc. This led to averages of 19.7 points along with 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals.

The ability Ponds has to create turnovers on the defensive end is also a big selling point, and he’d be a great fit with Stevens while possessing the upside to make an impact in the future.

