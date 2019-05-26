Charles Schwab Challenge Purse 2019: How Much Will Winner Make?

Kevin Na enters the final day at the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge up two strokes on Jordan Spieth, Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Jim Furyk and C.T. Pan. He offset a double bogey on No. 13 with a trio of birdies to post a 1-under par on Saturday.

This puts him in position to earn a hefty paycheck of $1.314 million. According to Golf Digest, a championship in Fort Worth this weekend would also net Na “the event’s patented plaid jacket and a restored 1973 Dodge Challenger.”

The overall purse is $7.3 million. Here’s how the top-20 pays out:

1. $1,314,000

2. $788,400

3. $496,400

4. $350,400

5. $292,000

6. $262,800

7. $244,550

8. $226,300

9. $211,700

10. $197,100

11. $182,500

12. $167,900

13. $153,300

14. $138,700

15. $131,400

16. $124,100

17. $116,800

18. $109,500

19. $102,200

20. $94,900

Kevin Na Career Earnings

Since Na turned pro in 2001, he has raked in $28,842,814 on the PGA Tour. In addition, his short time on the Web.com Tour chipped in another $92,700.

As Golf World pointed out in Feb. 2018, the 35-year old “has a better ratio of millions of dollars made to tournament wins” than anyone else on the tour. He has two PGA Tour victories at the 2018 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier and the 2011 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

The Greenbrier title earned him a payout of $1,314,000, while the Shriner’s one netted him $792,000. His other tournament wins came at the 2006 Mark Christopher Charity Classic Pres’d by County of San Bernardino (Web.com), the 2002 Volvo Masters of Asia (Asian Tour) and the 2002 Long Beach Open.

Should Na hold onto his lead in Fort Worth on Sunday, he will likely leap into the top-50 of the 2019 PGA Money List. He currently sits at $856,382 over 14 tournaments. He would surpass $2 million with a Charles Schwab title.