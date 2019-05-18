Luke List Wife: Who is Chloe Kirby?

Luke List is in position for his best finish at a major championship. Entering the weekend at the 2019 PGA Championship, he currently stands at 4-under par and tied for fourth place after a pair of 68’s. The 34-year old’s top showing at a major prior to this week was a tie for 33rd at the 2005 Masters.

Born in Seattle, List turned pro in 2007 after graduating from Vanderbilt in 2007. Since then, he’s earned $6,546,437 on the PGA circuit on the back of a pair of 2nd and 3rd place finishes each. His only pro victory was at the 2012 South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company.

The other big victory in his career? He married former actress Chloe Kirby in March 2016. Here’s what you need to know about her.

Who is Luke List’s Wife Chloe Kirby

Kirby is originally from Evans, a suburb outside of the famous golf town of Augusta (Ga.). She graduated from Evans High School in 2008, according to the Augusta Chronicle. With her senior year of high school coming in 2008, that now puts her in about her late 20s.

She was named the 2007 Homecoming Queen for Evans High School. As Ashley Brown of the Augusta Chronicle writes, she was doing this at the same time as Luke was finding his footing in the PGA.

By the time Kirby was being crowned Homecoming Queen, List was already a household name with hardcore golf fans due to his stellar amateur career. He was the 2004 U.S. Amateur runner-up, earning a spot in the 2005 Masters. He finished T-33 in Augusta and would finish out his collegiate career as an All-American and three-time, All-SEC performer at Vanderbilt.

The two returned to Augusta to get married in March 2016. According to PGA.com, he was forced to miss the honeymoon in order to avoid missing a beat during a strong run in his career.

As of last September, the couple were “in the process” of moving to Augusta per David Paschall of the Chattanooga Times Free Press. In another article by Pascall, he writes that “those who know List say married life suits the man. And the golfer.”

Chloe Kirby Acting Career

She moved to Hollywood shortly after high school to pursue modeling and acting. She has four credits in her International Movie Database page. One of her bigger credits is in the 2013 movie Safara as the character Maya Garza. The plot description on IMDB states:

A found footage film set in the South African wild, where animals and poachers rule. A Young Zulu girl, Mbali, meets an American tourist group on safari. The group enter uncharted hunting grounds where they are forced to face the untamed wild.

The other official credit is in Momentum, a 2015 limited-release film starring Olga Kurylenko and Morgan Freeman. Kirby plays a Senator’s Aide. She also carries two unofficial credits in The Conspirator and Nicolas Spark’ The Last Song, which stars Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

She also lists stage work as Ann Deever in Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons.”

Luke List & Chloe Kirby Child

At the highest point in Hollywood! pic.twitter.com/5YAwjP8f — Chloé Kirby (@_ChloeKirby) August 1, 2012

As Luke was preparing for his first British Open in 2018, he couldn’t his mind of the times with his own father in Scotland, as well as the impending birth of his first child.

“It was great to relive those memories and to share new ones with my wife, who is expecting our first child,” he said to Pascall. “I couldn’t be in a better place off the course, which translates to being happy on the course.”

Ryann List was born on Oct. 25, 2018 per his PGA Tour profile. Chloe and Luke opened a baby registry at The Bump, which is still active.

As Luke buckles up for this weekend at Bethpage Black, he knows he has the support of Chloe. From a passage in Golf Week in December 2016: