Colin Kaepernick at Warriors-Blazers Game 4 of NBA Playoff Series

Colin Kaepernick at the game pic.twitter.com/VRBT0qwFTZ — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) May 21, 2019

Colin Kaepernick attended the Warriors-Blazers Game 4 in Portland. Kaepernick was the longtime quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and is likely at the game supporting the Warriors. The former NFL quarterback also received a lot of support from Warriors players since he has been absent from the league. During Super Bowl week, Kevin Durant wore a Kaepernick shirt to show his support.

Thank you to my Brother @KDTrey5 for rockin with me, especially this week! pic.twitter.com/cTl76CrpsY — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 1, 2019

“Thank you to my Brother @KDTrey5 for rockin with me, especially this week!” Kaepernick tweeted.

Durant has spoken at length about his support for Kaepernick.

“It still shows there is some good in the world,” Durant noted to NBC Sports. “We might be in a bad place in the United States, but around the world there’s still some good.” Colin doesn’t do it for the awards, doesn’t do it for the accolades. I think he’s really doing it for the people that don’t have a voice and the people who are fighting for change. I applaud him. And I’ll continue to support him, just like everybody else on our team and a lot of guys in professional sports.”

Steph Curry has also been vocal about his thoughts on the former NFL quarterback.

“I know guys in the league haven’t been shy about supporting him and his stance and the way that his relationship with the NFL,” Curry said, per USA Today. “For him, there’s just so much respect and we’re proud of the way that he’s using his platform. That’s something that will be even more memorable than anything he ever did on the field.”

Kaepernick was sitting courtside near the Warriors bench for Game 4. No word on why he is in Portland as of yet.