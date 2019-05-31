Dell Curry Raptors Stats: Father of Steph & Seth Played for Toronto

In the latest saga of Drake trolling Toronto’s opponents, he showed up to Scotiabank Arena for Game 1 of the NBA Finals in a Dell Curry Raptors jersey. The father of Warriors star Steph ended his career in 2002 in Toronto, averaging 6.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists over three seasons.

This is about half of his career averages: 11.7 points per game, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists from 1986 to 2002. He also played for the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Here’s a quick background of his career.

Dell Curry Career Awards & Accolades

Drake trolls Steph by wearing a Dell Curry Raptors jersey to Game 1 of the NBA Finals 😂https://t.co/h9DkWsx6fA pic.twitter.com/g0Meq0k0Xd — For The Win (@ForTheWin) May 31, 2019

After finishing a 4-year career at Virginia Tech as the school’s 2nd-leading scorer and leader in steals, he was drafted No. 15 overall in the 1986 NBA Draft by the Jazz. He later moved to Charlotte, where he made his biggest impression.

He was awarded the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 1994 after providing instant offense off the bench, scoring 16.3 points and shooting over 40 percent from behind the arc.

Outside of that, the elder Curry’s career accolades mostly come from his college days. He was a 2nd-team All-American in 1986 and a 3-time all-conference player for the Hokies.

According to Fighting Gobbler, he was the first Virginia Tech player to have his jersey retired. His No. 30 hangs from the rafters of Cassell Coliseum.

On the basketball side, Curry excelled during the successful Charlie Moir years. Before the advent of the three-point line, Curry displayed his deadly shooting from all over the court—much the way his son Wardell Stephen Curry II does for the Golden State Warriors. Below is the end of Tech’s 1986 victory over No. 2 Memphis State. As stated on the ancient Raycom Sports broadcast, the Tigers would have risen to No. 1 in the polls with a win in Blacksburg. Curry is joined by a cast that included Bobby Beecher and Keith Colbert who both averaged double figures that season.

His biggest honor is probably being the father of two NBA guards in Steph and Portland’s Seth Curry. The former is a 3-time NBA All-Star and 2-time NBA Finals MVP. He’ll look to grab a fourth NBA title against the Raptors this series.