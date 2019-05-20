DeMarcus Cousins Injury: Warriors’ NBA Playoffs Return Update

DeMarcus Cousins returning in the NBA’s post season is still a viable option.

“DeMarcus is coming along,” Golden State Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr said last week.

“He’s starting to do some work on the floor, so he’s not exactly close to playing in a game but he’s making good strides with his rehab and getting out on the court and starting to do some conditioning things. We’ll see where that goes.”

The Warriors big man tore his left quad at the beginning of Game 2 of the Warriors-Clippers first-round playoff series on April 15.

Cousins initially was expected to miss the remainder of the playoffs.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein tweeted recently that league sources shared that DeMarcus Cousins — if he maintains his recent progress from a torn quad — is on course to make a return to the Warriors’ active roster during the Western Conference Finals.

A four-time NBA All Star, Cousins returned to the Warriors’ line up after a serious Achilles’ injury dating back to last season.

He was their secret weapon deep in the NBA Playoffs.

“Cousins is a big x-factor on that team,” NBA Insider, Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“I’m really looking forward to see how Boogie is going to play, because with the Warriors he’s not going to get as many possessions as he did in Sacramento.” The Warriors have to remain focused on winning a championship this year and then a focus later on next year after the season. These are veterans players and they know what it takes to win in the playoffs.”

Cousins was beyond ready. “It’s a team full of high IQs,” Cousins told me in September.

“I believe everyone on our team has a very high IQ when it comes to the game of basketball. All of us know how to play the game of basketball.” “We got guys with the same characteristics that– it’s like play-doh,” he told me. “You can mold them into whatever you want them to be.”

Cousins had never appeared in the NBA Playoffs until this season.

Per Mercury News’ Mark Medina on April 30:

Cousins sat with the team on the bench during the Warriors’ win over Houston of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday. Kerr has said he has left it up to Cousins on whether he wants to sit with the team during its playoff games.

Cousins rejoined the Warriors after they returned to the Bay Area following Game 4 of their first-round series against the Clippers in Los Angeles.